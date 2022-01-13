Music star Burna Boy may be looking to add a luxury beach house to his list of super-expensive possessions

The Twice as Tall singer recently shared a video on his Instastory channel in which he was spotted having a chill time at the luxury spot

Burna Boy, however, disclosed that he has made an offer to acquire the property but the owners are refusing to sell

Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy recently splashed over N250 million on a Lamborghini ride but it appears the superstar is only just getting started with acquiring expensive possessions.

The singer in a recent Instastory post hinted at his interest in a luxury beach house in Lagos.

Burna Boy shared a video of himself having a chilled time at the spot.

Burna Boy vows to buy beach house from owners. Photo: @burnaboygram/@covebeachlagos

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the video post, the singer explained that he wants to buy the property but the owners are refusing to sell it to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He, however, maintained that they are going to have to accept his offer and let him take possession of the choice property.

See his post below:

Reactions

Burna's post stirred different reactions from social media users. Some people encouraged him to keep trying while others noted that he should leave the property if the owners won't sell.

Read some comments gathered below:

ol4ide said:

"That's the spirit."

pgkingpromos said:

"Not everyone has a price..."

ayebatarii said:

"letotherpeople enjoy nicethingstoo."

thegrillhype said:

"Lol the price just went up he won’t especially if am the owner."

iam.olasunkanmi_saad said:

"This one like getting debited for peer pressure like mad."

Young man calls out Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a young Nigerian man who had a brief encounter with Burna Boy and took to social media with a call for help.

The young man who identified himself as Idris said he has been wearing the same shirt he had on since the day Burna pushed him off the stage.

Idris said he only approached Burna on stage because he needed his assistance as he called on Nigerians to connect him with the Grammy-winning musician.

Source: Legit.ng