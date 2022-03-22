Davido does not hold back on spending millions on things he wants or the people in his circle as well as loved ones

With just three months into the year, Davido has proven over and over again, the reason he is called omo baba olowo aka OBO

From moving into his Banana Island mansion to buying expensive gifts for people, there is so much more to expect from the singer this year

One thing about popular award winning singer, Davido, is that as long as he wants something for himself or his people, he will get it.

Davido ushered in the new year with a party to open his lavish and expensive Banana Island mansion and just two months after, he has done a lot more.

Davido has been spending money in 2022 Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer knows how to not only spoil himself, but spoil his kids, family members as well as crew members.

With nine months to go in the year, one cannot help but wonder how much more millions Davido will spend on luxury.

Legit.ng brings you some of Davido's money spending moments this year so far.

1. Banana Island mansion

Davido opened up his new house in Banana Island, Lagos and he marked the great feat with a housewarming party.

The DMW boss’ housewarming which also doubled as his New Year party had a huge turn out as many top stars were in attendance.

What a great way to kick-start the year.

2. Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, even though Davido did not send out flowers or a mushy post, his purchase got people talking.

According to details on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag and the total money that dropped from him was about N11.6m.

While some fans hailed Davido seeing as he likes to spend money, others could not help but wonder if the items were Valentine gifts for his baby mamas.

3. Isreal's car

Davido's controversial yet loyal crew member, Isreal was rewarded by the singer with a Venza.

The father of three is known for taking his crew members shopping and spending millions just so that they look good as well.

Givers never lack they say!

4. Maybach and Rolex watches

Even though Davido promised not to buy anymore cars this year, he couldn't keep the promise as he added a Maybach to his garage.

This was after his successful sold out O2 concert, he also went all the way to buy himself new Rolex watches.

Like we said earlier, the year is still young and we await more 'doings'.

5. Bracelets for Zlatan's lawyer and Davido's cousin

Despite the fact that he was the man of the hour following his London O2 concert, Davido splurged millions on his cousin, Tunji and Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye.

The recipients could not withhold their excitement as they took to social media to announce the good gesture.

When you're Davido, you send money on errands.

6. N68m on Bang and Olufsen TV sets

This is Davido's latest million spending and it did not come as a surprise to many knowing the kind of person he is.

The singer recently flaunted his now well furnished Banana Island mansion and his logistic manager, Isreal DMW revealed that his boss spent almost N70m on designer TVs.

The Bang and Olufsen TV sets are designed in such a way that the boards covering it open like wings when turned on.

