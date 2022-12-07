Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has continued to defend rap music after singer Wizkid made a controversial statement on it

Wizkid had caused a massive online buzz after he claimed that rap is dead and noted that he no longer listens to it

In a new development, MI spoke on how rap as a genre has always been criticised and how he has suffered in the game

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian rapper, is in the news again to speak on rap music after Wizkid described the genre as being dead.

Recall that Wizkid caused a massive buzz in the Nigerian rap scene after he made his controversial statement during an interview.

In a video making the rounds, MI Abaga was seen defending the genre as he noted that it has always been criticised.

Rapper MI reacts to Wizkid's comment on rap in new video. Photos: @wizkidnews, @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

According to him, people get upset whenever he speaks with an authoritative voice about HipHop. He reminded them that he is MI and he has suffered in the game for it to be where it is now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“People get upset when I talk with an authoritative voice about Hip Hop. But listen, I am MI, na me don suffer for this game for where e day now, It’s undisputed. So when I speak, I am speaking with experience, with the weight of my contribution and I want to say this was a great year for the genre.”

Speaking further, MI noted that Hip Hop has always been criticised and he came into rap through criticism. He however noted that he does not want to focus on the criticism and he loves Hip Hop because it’s against the grain.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as MI speaks on Hip Hop always being criticised

Read what some netizens had to say about the rapper’s video below:

victorolasuyi:

"We love you MI… Wizkid was just saying nonsense without listening to the genre… Naija Rap to the World … it’s already worldwide, gonna be greater next year "

__omotee__:

"We all get criticize one way or the other ...regardless we muveee"

shuuga.baebii.awele:

"Make una rest abeg."

alimiabiodun76:

"Nigeria people and Violence nah 5&6 I no be wizkid fan oo but let say the truth most of this music celebrity get hatred for mind becuz normal Wizkid don’t mention any country we have many rapper in many different nation many different sector of country but why be say nah only Nigeria people Carry ham head like Diz."

hairaddicts_beautylounge:

"Our Popsy will drink your tears."

daddy_ziv:

"This thing still dey pain una???"

cos_cosmos:

"Big shot of all time ...dnt stress it ...U owe no one explanation, d real OGs knows d story...."

Next time don't mix business with pleasure - Fans tell Wizkid's Jada

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada, has once again got fans talking about her relationship with the singer over her recent post.

On December 5, 2022, Jada took to her official Twitter page to note that she was no longer going to force things.

Wizkid’s partner’s post on not forcing things anymore left a number of netizens believing it was about her relationship with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng