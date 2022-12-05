Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid Balogun’s partner, Jada, is once again in the news over a recent post she made

Taking to Twitter, Jada shared a cryptic post where she noted that she was no longer going to force things except bands on money

Jada’s post caused a lot of concern from fans of the couple as some of them resorted to advising her

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada, has once again got fans talking about her relationship with the singer over her recent post.

On December 5, 2022, Jada took to her official Twitter page to note that she was no longer going to force things.

According to the mother of two, she will only be forcing rubber bands around some money.

Fans react as Wizkid's partner Jada hints at troubled relationship with singer. Photos: @jada_p_, @wizkidnews

In her words:

“Ain’t forcing nothing but a rubber band around some money ”

See her tweet below:

Recall that Jada and Wizkid have been in the news in recent times after rumours that their relationship was facing some troubles. The singer’s partner had also shared some posts that got fans talking on social media.

Nigerians react as Jada shares new cryptic post

Wizkid’s partner’s post on not forcing things anymore left a number of netizens believing it was about her relationship with the singer.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sir_tijaja:

"This woman dey see shege. She go dey follow peace of mind fight. Her expectations are funny. It is like expecting a Lion to feast on ugwu leaves only."

oluwagbemigaaa:

"Errm what should we do with this information? "

asydarlyn:

"Next time, try not to mix business with pleasure. Focus on the job alone."

bianca_anunobi:

"I just don’t feel like wizzy loves Jada. Na she love am for this their relationship/partnership."

ceekay_inc:

"Kindly Meet up with Annie idibia for proper counseling, you will be alright Jada "

megakidsnaija:

"Is this why he has been a little outspoken online? Pele Wizzy. Everything will be okay. Fa Jada mora (pull her closer my dear)"

megakidsnaija:

dorchy8:

"Una don start "

There’s nothing out there - Peter PSquare’s wife Lola advises Wizkid

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s apparent relationship troubles with his partner and mother of two of his kids, Jada P, has caught the attention of Peter of PSquare’s wife, Lola Okoye.

Lola took to social media to advise Wizkid after the singer and his partner made questionable posts showing their relationship was facing some troubles.

In reaction to Wizkid and Jada’s viral posts, Lola told the singer, who had claimed to be single, that there is nothing outside for him.

Source: Legit.ng