Veteran singer Paul Okoye recently took to social media to rant about young upcoming Nigeran singers who don't understand that music is a serious business

King Rudy, in a post shared on his Insta-story, disclosed that some upcoming artists send him clips of themselves in a studio doing nothing but just bobbing their heads to an empty

The Busy Body crooner couldn't contain his frustration as he noted that music is not a joke but a serious business

Ace Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square music duo recently stirred emotions online with a post he shared online where he slammed many upcoming Nigerian artists for treating music as a joke.

In his viral post, King Rudy ferociously dragged an upcoming artist for tagging him to a video of himself in a studio with a couple of his friends just vibing, nodding his head and wrapping up some hemp he was set to smoke.

Ace singer Paul Okoye recently trended online because of a post he shared where he called out young upcoming artists in Nigeria who treat music as if it were a joke. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

The angry veteran singer lost his temper, noting that for precisely the first 60secs of the video, a single note was not hummed or sung.

In reaction to the clip, Rudy told the upcoming singers that music isn't a joke but an earnest business, and they need to understand that.

See Paul Okoye's post slamming upcoming Nigerian artists below:

See how netizens reacted to Paul Okoye's comment, where he dragged an upcoming singer

abiola_2001:

"If he doesn’t want to help him, he could just drop him a dm instead of bringing it here. I feel it isn’t necessary. If he’s looking for the attention he should look for something very important to bring here, not coming here to insult the guy that’s trying make his life better."

@dr.chubbygideon:

"They believe the igbo gives them inspiration."

@seejoysat:

"Pure fact. Music isn’t a joke, Entertainment is real money. Know this and know peace, take Rudeboy advice to level up."

@eazyoutside:

"He should just keep quite and face his own career. Coming out to castigate or redicule the effort of upcoming artiste is too big for his mouth. This is because, since him and his brother became music star and celeb, they have not raised or even assisted in bringing a hustling artiste into limelight."

@hay_zed_2:

"If na wizkid talk this thing now. Na war for Nigeria people oo."

@silverboy_25:

"Some people can’t record without Igbo and Shayo, I’m being serious ooo I wanted to work with some people but them no fit record or drop vibes without me buying Igbo for them… e be things."

@mhizzbaybii:

"They think smoking on live makes them a star."

@elizbeth__________:

"See how the person just lost his chance."

"Una own don too much": Paul Okoye claps back at police DSP that called him a senseless celebrity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a famous Nigerian singer and a member of the PSquare music duo, Paul Okoye, was recently locked in an online war with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendant Bright Edafe.

Paul Okoye had reacted to the arrest of his colleague, Ice Prince saying any policeman that steps into his car for whatever reason; considers it an avenue to negotiate crime.

This statement sparked a reaction from the Delta state PPRO, slamming Paul Okoye as a senseless celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng