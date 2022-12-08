Former BBNaija housemate has stirred heated conversations in the online community after making a strange declaration

The reality star and actor submitted that marriage is a scam and proceeded to justify his submissions in posts shared via Twitter

Many on the platform flooded Pere’s comment section to take him up on his words, and he made sure to respond

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi, has made yet another strong point on social media that is causing a commotion.

This time, the reality star submitted that marriage is a scam, and in a different post, he went on to explain that love isn’t.

BBNaija's Pere Egbi says marriage is a scam. Photo: @peregbiofficial

Source: Instagram

The young used heaven to explain his point, saying there won't be anything like husband or wife there.

Check out his tweets below:

Responding to Pere's tweet, fellow BBNaija star, Cross, countered his submission and maintained that marriage isn't a scam.

When one follower submitted that the issue lies with individuals in marital unions and not the marriage itself, Pere responded with a bible verse. He wrote:

"Everyone has a bad attitude? Seems like it is cos the marriages we admire most are the ones breaking. I mean even Paul advised the unmarried to stay single! (1 Cor 7:8)"

See their exchange below:

Social media users react to Pere's argument

@BankzWhemzy said:

"How did you came to this world ...how did they gave birth to you ??"

@alubarikalomo said:

"It's not a scam, people rush into it once they fall in love but love doesn't sustain marriage."

@JulietTonbra said:

"As much as there are failed marriages and are still failing. There are also very beautiful marriages out there blossoming."

@KadimaPrincia said:

"General, mariage is a beautiful thing when you know that you are up for, are you ready for the adventure? That why they always say marriage is not for kid, It no by age but how prepare your mind is... You can be 18 and very ready for mariage and stay in longer than a 40 year old."

@bloodednigerian said:

"Is not suppose to be but I can understand why you (us) would think that.. it’s sad on these marriage street,people just be taking themselves and the institution for granted.. No ready or lazy to put in the work honestly."

Source: Legit.ng