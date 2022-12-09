Nigerian top rapper Vector has joined the list of rappers who have reacted to Wizkid's statement about the rap genre

Vector said he feels it's disrespectful for anyone to speak down on what others make a livelihood from

The ace rapper added that people need to pay attention to rap and patronise it like other music genres

Popular rapper Ogunmefun Olanrewaju, better known as Vector Tha Viper, has reacted to the trending conversation on Wizkid's comment about rap.

Wizkid made headlines a few days ago after he said the rap genre is boring and dead, a statement that stirred reactions from Nigerian rappers including M.I., Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Oladips, among others.

Vector says everyone is guilty

In an interview with HipTV, the rapper said everybody is guilty in the "rap is dead" talk as he added that Wizkid shouldn't be the one taking all that bash.

Vector stressed that people who are supposed to be patronising the Nigerian rap genre don't pay attention to it.

An extract from his statement read:

"I feel like it is disrespectful to talk down on what people feed on or life as that is how their life is. I feel it is disrespectful to talk down on that if your yardstick of evaluation is not applicable to it. If you are coming from a pop perspective rap would be dead both realities exist simultaneously in their own characteristics."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Vector's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

deoproducer:

"He’s soooo calm, collective, specific and intellectual."

lukside:

" If you don't pay attention, don't talk about what you don't pay attention " - Vector 2022 ."

softboymax_:

"Vector is smart."

tejbillz

"Chaiii this vector is intelligent Abeg. Omo hear talk na. I’m Wizkid fc, I was expecting him to roar like others but this guy is something else ."

chief.tolu:

"The most intelligent response ."

