Don Jazzy recently got the internet talking after explaining social media mechanisms

The Mavin boss used controversial musicians as an example of someone with an algorithm working in his favour

Several internet users have reacted to the now-trending video, as many people agreed with him

Regarding the music business, Don Jazzy remains a top Nigerian record label boss who has proven to know his onions.

In a recent interview, the Mavin boss talked about the power of social media and how the algorithm has worked in favour of some artistes.

Don Jazzy uses Portable to educate his artistes. Photo credit: @donjazzy, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Using BNXN and controversial singer Portable, Jazzy explained that despite the former having several successful songs topping the chart, Portable was able to get to a million Instagram followers before him.

He said this was because Portable utilized social media after Olamide helped him into the limelight.

Jazzy revealed that he uses Portable as an example to his artistes on maximising social media.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Don Jazzy's video

diaryofakitchenlover:

"As a digital expert, no single thing is missing in this analysis."

la_doosh:

"Listen to a business man talk take it or leave it, this man understands the industry and market."

thisisfecko:

"Great analogy!"

stanbnx:

"Portable has his own way of remaining relevant, Whether you like it or not he is always everywhere, I’m sure he is going places."

ucheugo:

"In a nutshell, he's saying don't be complacent in your trade, thinking that because you're this and that, people will flock to you. Be hungry and visible; influence belongs to the bold. He's not saying should start singing like Portable."

helen.love.23:

"Portable be like; “Won tun ti fimi se case study. Boss Jazzy, bless me biza biza”. In other words, sell yourself. Be shameless about your business and don’t think talent is enough in that industry."

Source: Legit.ng