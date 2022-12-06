BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has once again made the news over his budding music career

The music star recently took to social media to address people who have been doubting him

According to Whitemoney, he has never doubted himself and knows that he will one day become a mega superstar in the industry

BBNaija star, Whitemoney, has made headlines for the umpteenth time over his recent post on his music career.

Taking to social media via his official Twitter page, the reality show star made sure to address those in doubt of his budding music career ever kicking off.

According to Whitemoney, he has never doubted himself for a single day and if people doubt that he will become a mega superstar in the music industry, then God will surprise them.

Whitemoney addresses haters, says he has never doubted music career. Photos: @itswhitemoney

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I never doubted myself for one day ,so if you doubt that I WHITEMONEY would one day be a mega superstar in the music industry, God go shock you in Jesus name amen.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as Whitemoney says he has never doubted his music career

Read what netizens had to say about Whitemoney’s statement on his career as a musician:

chichi_blogs:

"Na because of that Phyna video. They dragged him and her yesterday in fact dem drag all the winners of BBN that venture into music "

jaaydaniels:

"Na we we!! Song of the year"

cynthia_xynthia:

"I will doubt on ur behalf."

debby.c_:

"Stop that Grammy dream sha..you and I know say e no go happen"

emmanuelesquire:

"The truth about things like this is that he will have fans irrespective of how sweet or sour his must taste is. Look at the likes of Vic o and speed dalinghton."

legend.zino_:

"Before anybody believes in you, you have to believe In yourself first ! If believe he can why not ! Na just one hit him need one Lamba and izzz gone"

Source: Legit.ng