Wunmi, widow of Nigerian singer Mohbad, reshared a video that gospel singer Toluwanisings posted before his death

Her post comes amid reports that Toluwanisings' father and widow are at odds over where the late singer should be buried

Closely similar to Toluwanisings, there is yet to be a burial arrangement for Mohbad, whose remains have stayed in a Lagos mortuary for over three years

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has captured attention after she reposted a video late gospel singer Toluwanisings shared just weeks before he died.

Wunmi reposted the clip on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 27, as two separate burial disputes continue to grip both families.

Wunmi reacts to Toluwanisings’ old video weeks after his death. Credit: toluwanisings/c33why

Source: Instagram

The video, originally shared on Toluwanisings' Instagram page on October 5, 2026, captured the singer performing a hymn. Toluwanisings, whose real name was Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle, died on October 14, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo state, just nine days after the post went up.

Wunmi's repost arrived against the backdrop of a long-running and painful situation involving her own late husband. The body of Ilerioluwa "Mohbad" Aloba, who died on September 12, 2023, has remained in a Lagos mortuary for more than three years. His father, Joseph Aloba, insisted that a DNA test be conducted to confirm the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam, before any arrangements can proceed.

Toluwanisings' family split over burial site

Meanwhile, the family of Toluwanisings is navigating its own disagreement. His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, has stated publicly that he wants his son laid to rest either in the home the singer built or within the family compound. He also proposed a burial plot beside the late singer's mother in Ikirun, Osun state, as an alternative.

The singer's widow is said to hold a different view. She is reportedly uncomfortable with the prospect of living in a home that doubles as her husband's burial site, particularly because she raises their children there, and has therefore preferred a cemetery instead.

Wunmi's decision to reshare the late gospel singer's video has not been accompanied by any statement, leaving her intentions open to interpretation at a time when both women find themselves at the centre of complicated, unresolved grief.

A screenshot of Mohbad's widow's post is below:

Mohbad's widow Wunmi's post amid Toluwanisings' father and wife reported disagreement captures attention. Credit: mis.ceewhy

Source: Instagram

The video of Toluwanisings singing that Wunmi reshared below:

Toluwanisings' family wants death investigated

Legit.ng also reported that members of Toluwanisings' family have called for the planned burial to be postponed.

They are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the singer’s death before interment. They also insisted that, when the burial occurs, it should be at his Ibadan home.

Source: Legit.ng