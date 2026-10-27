2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane revealed in a video that Burna Boy is the only African artist he listens to

The England striker specifically named Burna Boy's hit track 'Big 7' as one of his favourites

Kane's comments have set Nigerian music fans buzzing, with many celebrating Afrobeats' growing global reach

Football's biggest individual prize and Afrobeats have collided in an unexpected way.

A video of 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has gone viral after the England striker confessed to being a genuine Burna Boy fan, sending Nigerian music lovers into a frenzy.

African music fans react as Harry Kane opens up about his favourite artists. Credit: @wizkidayo, @henrykane, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Kane was asked which African artists he listens to beyond the one he had already mentioned.

His answer was immediate and unambiguous: Burna Boy. He even called the Grammy-winning Nigerian star "my guy," making it clear the admiration runs deeper than casual listening.

Kane also singled out "Big 7" as a track he enjoys, showing a familiarity with Burna Boy's catalogue that goes beyond just knowing the name.

The revelation caught fans off guard, given that the Bayern Munich striker is more typically associated with football headlines than music commentary.

Burna Boy's music reaches the world's biggest stars

Burna Boy, widely referred to as the African Giant, has spent years building a sound that blends Afrofusion, reggae, and dancehall into something that clearly transcends borders.

Harry Kane reveals his African music favourites in surprising admission. Credit: @harrykane

Source: Getty Images

Having a player of Kane's stature declare him a favourite adds yet another chapter to that story.

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium Theatre on Monday, 26 October 2026, with Kane picking up the honour after a dominant year on the pitch.

It is in the context of that same ceremony that the video began circulating, drawing attention not just to his footballing achievement but to his music taste.

Watch the clip that has Nigerian fans talking:

Burna Boy, Bukayo Saka make history at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took the stage at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London to present a prestigious humanitarian honour.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke about his football academy in Nigeria before naming the Socrates Award winner.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who is of Nigerian heritage, claimed the award for his charitable work with children.

Source: Legit.ng