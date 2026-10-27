Harry Kane opens up on the only African artists he listens to amid 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony
- 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane revealed in a video that Burna Boy is the only African artist he listens to
- The England striker specifically named Burna Boy's hit track 'Big 7' as one of his favourites
- Kane's comments have set Nigerian music fans buzzing, with many celebrating Afrobeats' growing global reach
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Football's biggest individual prize and Afrobeats have collided in an unexpected way.
A video of 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has gone viral after the England striker confessed to being a genuine Burna Boy fan, sending Nigerian music lovers into a frenzy.
In the clip, Kane was asked which African artists he listens to beyond the one he had already mentioned.
His answer was immediate and unambiguous: Burna Boy. He even called the Grammy-winning Nigerian star "my guy," making it clear the admiration runs deeper than casual listening.
Kane also singled out "Big 7" as a track he enjoys, showing a familiarity with Burna Boy's catalogue that goes beyond just knowing the name.
The revelation caught fans off guard, given that the Bayern Munich striker is more typically associated with football headlines than music commentary.
Burna Boy's music reaches the world's biggest stars
Burna Boy, widely referred to as the African Giant, has spent years building a sound that blends Afrofusion, reggae, and dancehall into something that clearly transcends borders.
Having a player of Kane's stature declare him a favourite adds yet another chapter to that story.
The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium Theatre on Monday, 26 October 2026, with Kane picking up the honour after a dominant year on the pitch.
It is in the context of that same ceremony that the video began circulating, drawing attention not just to his footballing achievement but to his music taste.
Watch the clip that has Nigerian fans talking:
Burna Boy, Bukayo Saka make history at Ballon d'Or ceremony
Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took the stage at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London to present a prestigious humanitarian honour.
The Grammy-winning singer spoke about his football academy in Nigeria before naming the Socrates Award winner.
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who is of Nigerian heritage, claimed the award for his charitable work with children.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.