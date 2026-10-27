Oman's Royal Police has published a list of 24 countries whose citizens can enter the Gulf nation without a separate visa

Nationals from these countries qualify for visa-free entry to Oman if they hold a valid visa from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, or Schengen countries

Three African countries made Oman's list, giving their citizens a new travel route into the Middle East

Oman has published a second list of countries whose nationals can enter the Gulf nation without a dedicated Omani visa, provided they hold a valid travel document from a handful of major economies.

According to the Royal Oman Police, citizens of 24 countries qualify for this arrangement if they already hold a valid visa issued by the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, or any Schengen member state. The policy lets travellers from these nations use their existing visas as a gateway into Oman, removing the need to apply separately before travel.

Oman mentions 24 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free with a different visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The 24 countries on Oman's list

The full list spans many continents, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Below are the details below:

Azerbaijan Bhutan Panama Tajikistan Turkmenistan Peru Kyrgyzstan Honduras Maldives Costa Rica Guatemala El Salvador Nicaragua Cuba Vietnam Morocco Laos Mexico Jordan Egypt India Algeria Tunisia Mauritania

For citizens of these nations, the qualifying visa must be valid when they enter Oman. The arrangement does not apply to expired visas or visa applications still in progress.

Oman's move reflects a broader regional pattern of Gulf states updating their entry policies to attract more international visitors, particularly from markets where obtaining multiple visas for a single trip has historically been a barrier to travel.

See Oman's full visa exemption list on the Royal Oman Police website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman announced the conditions citizens of visa-free countries must meet to visit.

Mongolia announces visa-free eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced a temporary visa-free policy allowing citizens of 34 countries to visit for tourism for up to 30 days in 2026.

The list includes 32 European nations, Australia and New Zealand, but no African country. Eligible visitors can apply once to extend their stay by another 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng