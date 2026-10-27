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Oman Announces 24 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Visa-Free With US, UK, Schengen Visa
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Oman Announces 24 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Visa-Free With US, UK, Schengen Visa

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Oman's Royal Police has published a list of 24 countries whose citizens can enter the Gulf nation without a separate visa
  • Nationals from these countries qualify for visa-free entry to Oman if they hold a valid visa from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, or Schengen countries
  • Three African countries made Oman's list, giving their citizens a new travel route into the Middle East

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Oman has published a second list of countries whose nationals can enter the Gulf nation without a dedicated Omani visa, provided they hold a valid travel document from a handful of major economies.

According to the Royal Oman Police, citizens of 24 countries qualify for this arrangement if they already hold a valid visa issued by the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, or any Schengen member state. The policy lets travellers from these nations use their existing visas as a gateway into Oman, removing the need to apply separately before travel.

Read also

Qatar releases list of 43 countries whose citizens qualify for 90-day visa on arrival

Oman mentions countries whose citizens can enter visa-free
Oman mentions 24 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free with a different visa. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

The 24 countries on Oman's list

The full list spans many continents, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Below are the details below:

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  1. Azerbaijan
  2. Bhutan
  3. Panama
  4. Tajikistan
  5. Turkmenistan
  6. Peru
  7. Kyrgyzstan
  8. Honduras
  9. Maldives
  10. Costa Rica
  11. Guatemala
  12. El Salvador
  13. Nicaragua
  14. Cuba
  15. Vietnam
  16. Morocco
  17. Laos
  18. Mexico
  19. Jordan
  20. Egypt
  21. India
  22. Algeria
  23. Tunisia
  24. Mauritania

For citizens of these nations, the qualifying visa must be valid when they enter Oman. The arrangement does not apply to expired visas or visa applications still in progress.

Oman's move reflects a broader regional pattern of Gulf states updating their entry policies to attract more international visitors, particularly from markets where obtaining multiple visas for a single trip has historically been a barrier to travel.

See Oman's full visa exemption list on the Royal Oman Police website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman announced the conditions citizens of visa-free countries must meet to visit.

Read also

Qatar publishes conditions citizens of 47 countries must meet to qualify for multiple-entry visas

Mongolia announces visa-free eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced a temporary visa-free policy allowing citizens of 34 countries to visit for tourism for up to 30 days in 2026.

The list includes 32 European nations, Australia and New Zealand, but no African country. Eligible visitors can apply once to extend their stay by another 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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