Temidayo Kolawole graduated from the University of Ilorin with a First Class Honours degree in Chemistry, posting a CGPA of 4.65 out of 5.00

Kolawole won multiple awards during his studies, including the Ruthenium Award for the most scientific and innovative student in his department

He was the only student from UNILORIN selected among 20 recipients nationwide for a prestigious chemistry research grant

Temidayo Kolawole, a Chemistry graduate of the University of Ilorin, has celebrated the end of his undergraduate journey by announcing a First Class Honours degree alongside a string of scholarships and academic awards earned across his four years of study.

Sharing the milestone on LinkedIn in October 2026, Kolawole posted his CGPA of 4.65 out of 5.00 and reflected on how much had changed since he first walked through the gates of the institution.

UNILORIN chemistry graduate who won scholarships bags first class, lists awards

Source: UGC

"A few years ago, I walked into UNILORIN as a young boy with big dreams and more questions than answers. Today, I'm walking out a graduate," he wrote.

Scholarships and Awards Stacked Over Four Years

What makes Kolawole's story particularly striking is the breadth of recognition he attracted while still a student. He received the Zeribe Nwosu Foundation Scholarship twice, once in his first year in August 2024 and again in his fourth year in August 2026. He also benefited from the Junior Chamber International Nigeria Collegiate Scholarship in December 2024 and the Bridge Scholarship Trust Fund in April 2026.

Among his most notable distinctions was the Prof. Abayomi Oluwatosín Jiboku Foundation Chemistry Research Grant, awarded in April 2026. Kolawole was the only recipient selected from UNILORIN out of 20 students chosen across the country, a detail he included in his post without elaborating further.

His departmental record was equally impressive. In September 2025, he received the Ruthenium Award for being the most scientific, enterprising, and innovative student in the Department of Chemistry for the 2024/2025 session. That recognition was followed in August 2026 by the title of Most Innovative Student for the 2025/2026 session, awarded by the Students' Chemical Society of Nigeria at UNILORIN.

Earlier in his studies, Kolawole placed first in debate and third in the quiz at UNILORIN's Physical Sciences Intra-Faculty Annual Quiz Competition in May 2024. He also held a DataCamp Scholarship dating back to May 2023.

Reactions to Kolawole's Achievement

The post drew warm responses from those who had followed his academic journey.

Nancy Nwogu said:

"Congratulations scholar sir"

Titiloye Paul said:

"Congratulations scholar Temidayo"

Closing his post with gratitude, Kolawole quoted scripture to anchor the achievement: "But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain." (1 Corinthians 15:10)

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng