Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mo Abudu are among the Nollywood filmmakers already preparing major cinema releases for December 2026

Nigerian cinemas generated approximately ₦2.95 billion in December 2025 alone, revealing why the festive season is prime real estate for filmmakers

Despite the financial pull of December releases, some filmmakers have raised serious concerns about unfair treatment by cinema operators

With three months left in 2026, Nollywood's biggest names are already positioning themselves for the most competitive cinema season of the year, December.

Funke Akindele is set to release The Four, while Toyin Abraham is bringing Bestie to the big screen. Ace producer Mo Abudu will also be entering the fray with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, making December 2026 one of the most anticipated months for Nigerian cinema.

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, among celebrities set to release movies in cinemas in December. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Why December keeps winning at the Box Office

1. Holidays and work breaks

The logic behind the December rush is straightforward: schools close, many workers go on holiday, and families and friends suddenly have time on their hands.

To bond, some family and friends go to the cinemas to watch their preferred movies.

2. More tickets, more money

Cinemas become a natural destination for people looking to reconnect and celebrate together, which translates directly into higher ticket sales.

According to the 2025 Nigeria Box Office Yearbook compiled by FilmOne, Nigerian cinemas pulled in approximately ₦2.95 billion in December 2025 from 487,606 admissions, a figure that speaks for itself.

3. Positioning for awards

There is also the awards angle. Films that screen in December tend to stay fresh in voters' minds when prestigious ceremonies like the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) take place.

This gives December releases an edge in the awards conversation.

Funke Akindele has released more than three cinema movies in December. Credit: funkeakindelejneifa.

Source: Instagram

Akindele and Abraham's December track records

Akindele has practically made December her home. Her releases over the years include Everybody Loves Jenifa (December 2024), A Tribe Called Judah (December 2023), Battle on Buka Street (December 2022), Omo Ghetto: The Saga (December 2020) and Your Excellency (December 2019).

Three of those films reached impressive box office heights: Behind The Scenes (2025) grossed over ₦2.76 billion, Everybody Loves Jenifa earned ₦1.88 billion, and A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood film to cross ₦1 billion, finishing with over ₦1.4 billion.

Abraham has built a similarly consistent pattern. She released Ijakumo in December 2022, Malaika in December 2023, Alakada: Bad and Boujee in December 2024, and Oversabi Aunty in December 2025, with the latter crossing the ₦1 billion mark, a landmark moment in her career.

Toyin Abraham made it to the box office with her December cinema release Oversabi Aunty. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The other side of the season

Despite the clear financial rewards, December is not without its complications. Toyin Abraham, director Niyi Akinmolayan, and actress Ini Edo have all previously raised concerns about unfair treatment from some cinema operators.

Their claims include screenings being falsely declared sold out, films being assigned inconvenient time slots, and movies being limited to just one showing per day, practices they say deliberately limit a film's reach and earnings.

As the industry gears up for another festive showdown, the stakes for filmmakers, cinemas, and audiences alike have never been higher.

Kizz Daniel shows support for Toyin Abraham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel showed some major love for Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, heading straight to her Instagram page to hype her upcoming film.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2026, the musician dropped a comment on Toyin's page, reminding fans of the release date for her highly anticipated movie Bestie.

The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the replies with excitement.

Source: Legit.ng