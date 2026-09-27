Bishop David Abioye publicly honoured Bishop David Oyedepo on his 72nd birthday during a church service on Sunday, September 26, 2026

The gesture came years after Abioye's retirement from Living Faith Church sparked speculation about a rift between the two clerics

Abioye led his congregation in prayer for Oyedepo, asking God to grant him greater strength, wisdom, and grace

In a chat with Legit.ng, a youth pastor shared his take on Hamzat's visit to Oyedepo

Bishop David Abioye has publicly celebrated Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), on his 72nd birthday, putting to rest widespread speculation that the two men had fallen out following Abioye's departure from the church.

The moment was captured in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, 26 September 2026, showing Abioye pausing a service to acknowledge Oyedepo's birthday before his congregation.

Reactions as Bishop Abioye celebrates Oyedepo's 72nd birthday after leaving Winners Chapel. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry/@bishopdoabioye

Source: Instagram

Abioye described Oyedepo as someone God had used "tremendously to shape the destiny of many and affect nations of the earth in no little way," before leading the assembly in a prayer over his life.

Abioye prays for David Oyedepo

The prayer was warm and detailed. Abioye asked God to preserve Oyedepo, strengthen him physically and spiritually, and ensure that everything divinely planned for the cleric would come to pass.

"Father, we thank you for your servant, for your good hand upon him, Bishop David Oyedepo," he prayed. "Thank you for all the wonders you've shown to him in his years of existence. The wonders performed by his hand, by your hand through him. Father, we thank you for keeping him strong and alive and for years ahead, for life ahead."

Bishop Abioye prays for Oyedepo on his 72nd birthday. Photo credit@bishopoabioye

Source: Instagram

He continued: "We pray that greater strength, greater wisdom, greater grace, and all that you have planned for him shall find fulfillment in Jesus' glorious name."

The gesture carries particular significance given that Abioye's retirement from Living Faith Church had fuelled rumours about tension between the two bishops. His heartfelt public tribute appears to tell a very different story.

Here is the Instagram video of Bishop David Abioye celebrating Oyedepo:

Fans react to Bishop Abioye's tribute

The video quickly drew an outpouring of admiration online, with many commenters praising Abioye's character.

@official_efikprincess wrote:

"What A MAN! WHAT A HEART!"

@favour_popoola commented:

"I've seen children of God but Bishop Abioye is rare. If we have 1000 of him, there won't be division in the body of Christ."

@uhegbup reacted:

"What manner of man is this."

@katchyafolayan shared:

"I honestly love Honor! I love it so much! Thank you sir for teaching us that Honor never goes out of style"

@caulcrick_akin wrote:

"This man has once again demonstrated the virtue that makes him who he is, and had become in the love walk as we have been commanded."

@estah_o added:

" God bless and keep you and yours Bishop Sir"

It doesn't mean endorsement

According to a youth pastor, Tobi Oluwatuyu, the visit does not mean an endorsement towards the 2027 elections.

"A visit to Bishop doesn't mean endorsement. He is a prominent figure and, as such, receives such reception. I don't think it has anything to do with the election on Bishop's part," he said.

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

What the younger cleric did to Bishop Oyedepo generated a series of reactions among the fans who interpreted what took place at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng