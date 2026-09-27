SDP candidate Prince Gowon Enenche distributed over 10 brand-new TVS tricycles to youths in Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency

The empowerment initiative was carried out through the G1 Group and targets economic independence for young people across the three local areas

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Enenche urged beneficiaries to treat the tricycles as productive economic assets, not just material gifts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ankpa, Kogi State - Gowon Enenche, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency in Kogi State and popularly known as G1, has distributed more than 10 brand-new TVS tricycles, commonly called Keke, to youths across his constituency as part of a structured economic empowerment drive.

Legit.ng reports that the exercise was carried out through the G1 Group and forms part of a wider push to equip young people with income-generating tools while reducing their dependence on others for basic needs.

Gowon Enenche, SDP candidate for Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro, distributes over 10 new TVS tricycles to youths in Kogi State. Photo credit: Gowon Enenche

Source: Facebook

G1 Group's push for youth self-reliance

Enenche said the initiative grew out of his belief that genuine leadership must produce real, measurable change in people's lives.

"Our youths do not need empty promises; they need opportunities that can enable them to work, earn a decent income and build sustainable livelihoods. This is why we are investing directly in them," he said.

He described each tricycle as an economic asset rather than a one-off donation, saying beneficiaries could use the vehicles to generate steady income, support their households, and contribute to the growth of their local communities.

"A practical investment in our youths is an investment in the future of our communities. When a young person has a means of livelihood, that individual is empowered to become productive, support a family and contribute meaningfully to society," Enenche said.

He called on recipients to handle the tricycles responsibly and treat them as a foundation for long-term financial independence.

"This is not just about receiving a tricycle. It is about receiving an opportunity. I expect the beneficiaries to protect these assets, use them productively and allow them to become a foundation for greater economic independence," he added.

Broader Empowerment agenda across constituency

Enenche said the distribution was part of a longer-term agenda that places youth development at the centre of his vision for Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro.

"If we want stronger communities, we must empower the people who constitute the future of those communities. Our young people deserve opportunities to work, prosper and build meaningful lives without depending entirely on others," he said.

Furthermore, the G1 group stated that youth-focused activities are planned, with emphasis on human capital development, self-reliance, and inclusive economic growth across the three local areas that make up the federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng