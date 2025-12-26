Toyin Abraham claimed that cinema staff are telling eager fans her movie is "sold out" only to divert them to other films

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has opened up about what she described as a calculated attempt to undermine her latest cinema release, Oversabi Aunty.

The award-winning actress made the claims during an emotional Instagram Live session on Friday, December 26, 2025.

She accused some cinemas of deliberately sabotaging the commercial performance of her film.

Toyin Abraham claimed that cinema staff are telling eager fans her movie is "sold out".

Speaking directly to her followers, Toyin described what she believes is happening behind the scenes.

“I am not making money. They sell another ticket to people and take them to my movie hall,” she said, adding that she had gathered evidence to back her claims.

According to the actress, who recently got into a controversy, some individuals within the cinema business are afraid to speak out openly due to fear of intimidation.

She added:

“I have a lot of evidence. Some people cannot come out because they are afraid of bullies."

Toyin further alleged that Oversabi Aunty was deliberately assigned unfavourable screening times that could hurt ticket sales.

She asked:

“Some cinemas will give you 10 am and 9 pm. A 10 am showtime, how do you expect it to sell?”

She also claimed that some cinema staff allegedly misled customers by telling them her movie was sold out when it was not.

She stated:

“Some people will go to the cinema, you will tell them Oversabi Aunty is sold out and that they can watch another movie, meanwhile Oversabi Aunty is not sold out."

Clearly emotional, Toyin reminded viewers of the effort she invested in the project, stressing that the film deserved a fair chance.

She shared:

“I produced a good movie. I directed it. I did a lot of content to promote it."

The actress, who has enjoyed major box office success in recent years, suggested that the situation was discouraging, especially after months of planning, shooting, and marketing.

Watch the session here:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sirminzy commented:

"This is actually not nice. Why are people still trying to frustrate this woman despite all that she's been through? Isn't that enough already?"

@Oluwadamil24717 noted:

"I'm a victim of this, I specifically asked the attendance I want WARLORD, she repeated back to me and told me the price, made payment and I was given a "Not a Nollywood movie" ticket, I didn't even know it until it's time ghot to the entrance to see the movie..."

@tolulopekotun stated:

"At Banex Cinema close to my house, BTS was shown at 9:10pm but at IMAX it was 6:30pm. With 3 kids, I knew the 9:10pm wouldn't work for me so I ordered online & got my tickets at IMAX Lekki. The hall was full, Oversabi was showing too. No one tried to force another ticket on me."

Toyin Abraham questions why her high-budget project is being relegated to "dead" time slots.

Toyin Abraham, Wumi Toriola end 7-year beef

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola have ended their seven-year public fight.

The reconciliation occurred on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when the two met while promoting their respective ventures in a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Toyin was in the cinema promoting her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, while Wumi was promoting Behind the Scenes, a Funke Akindele-produced film in which she appeared.

