France Football confirmed voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or closes on Monday, September 28, 2026

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have publicly made cases for why they deserve to win football's biggest individual prize

Polymarket Sports placed Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Lionel Messi as the top five favourites

The 2026 Ballon d'Or award is a month away, with fans on social media still divided about who deserves to win football’s biggest individual prize.

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have recently spoken so much about why they deserve to win the award, a move many fans consider unnecessary.

Harry Kane is the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Whatever anyone thinks about who deserves to win ends on Monday, September 28, 2026, as France Football announced voting ends on that day, as noted by Yen.

The award is voted for by journalists, one each from the top 100 countries on the FIFA ranking during that period

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain’s World Cup-winning captain are among the favourites for the award.

According to Polymarket Sports, these aforementioned players are in the top five of the bookmakers' predictions for the award.

1. Harry Kane

2. Lamine Yamal

3. Kylian Mbappé

4. Rodri

5. Lionel Messi

One of these players is expected to win the award when the ceremony is held on October 26 in London in honour of the 70th edition.

Nominees with most goals contributions

Legit.ng previously analysed the Ballon d'Or nominees with the most goal contributions during the period under review for the 2016 award.

Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane leads the goal contributions chart, with Inter Miami and Argentina star Messi closely behind.

Source: Legit.ng