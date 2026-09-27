2026 Ballon d’Or: Updated Predicted Rankings Ahead of Voting Deadline
- France Football confirmed voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or closes on Monday, September 28, 2026
- Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have publicly made cases for why they deserve to win football's biggest individual prize
- Polymarket Sports placed Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Lionel Messi as the top five favourites
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The 2026 Ballon d'Or award is a month away, with fans on social media still divided about who deserves to win football’s biggest individual prize.
Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have recently spoken so much about why they deserve to win the award, a move many fans consider unnecessary.
Whatever anyone thinks about who deserves to win ends on Monday, September 28, 2026, as France Football announced voting ends on that day, as noted by Yen.
The award is voted for by journalists, one each from the top 100 countries on the FIFA ranking during that period
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain’s World Cup-winning captain are among the favourites for the award.
According to Polymarket Sports, these aforementioned players are in the top five of the bookmakers' predictions for the award.
1. Harry Kane
2. Lamine Yamal
3. Kylian Mbappé
4. Rodri
5. Lionel Messi
One of these players is expected to win the award when the ceremony is held on October 26 in London in honour of the 70th edition.
Nominees with most goals contributions
Legit.ng previously analysed the Ballon d'Or nominees with the most goal contributions during the period under review for the 2016 award.
Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane leads the goal contributions chart, with Inter Miami and Argentina star Messi closely behind.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.