Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel visited Toyin Abraham's Instagram page to publicly back her upcoming film Bestie

The singer dropped a comment urging fans to catch the movie when it hits cinemas on December 16

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement after spotting Kizz Daniel's show of support for the Nollywood actress

Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel has shown some major love for Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, heading straight to her Instagram page to hype her upcoming film.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2026, the musician, who made headlines for splashing over a billion naira on a new Ferrari, dropped a comment on Toyin's page, reminding fans of the release date for her highly anticipated movie Bestie.

Kizz Daniel backs Toyin Abraham's upcoming cinema project. Credit: kizzdaniel/toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

His comment read: "Bestie - in cinemas from 16th December ❤️"

The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the replies with excitement.

Kizz Daniel and Toyin Abraham's connection

Toyin Abraham is known to be a big fan of Kizz Daniel's music. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the mother of one lost her composure at a movie premiere when a Kizz Daniel song played, hinting at a warm bond between the actress and the Afrobeats star.

Kizz Daniel's comment, which pulled in over 3,000 likes, instantly became the talk of the section, with fans tagging friends and pledging to turn up at cinemas on the release date.

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's support

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Instagram below:

@hafsiilove_:

"@kizzdaniel make una hold me ooooo bestie all the way love and light"

@hegobeta1:

"@kizzdaniel big Vadoooo after you, na still you"

@olawunmiakinsanya:

"@kizzdaniel thank you and God bless you"

@gbemmy135:

"@kizzdaniel Vado ❤️❤️ come do meet and greet for us. We shutdown cinema that day"

@bolucold6:

"@kizzdaniel we coming to cinema to watch that movie cause if you"

Bestie is set to hit cinemas on December 16.

A screenshot of Kizz Daniel's comment about Toyin Abraham's movie is below:

Kizz Daniel supports Toyin Abraham’s Bestie as cinema plans build. Credit: kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham meets Burna Boy's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham took her record-breaking comedy-drama Oversabi Aunty to an international stage, with a special open-air screening and talk event held at the prestigious Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The event drew a large crowd who gathered under the open sky to watch the film, and Abraham captured the electric atmosphere on video, sharing it with her fans back home.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment she met Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

Source: Legit.ng