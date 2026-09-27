Spain Identifies Only 1 African Country Eligible for Citizenship in 2 Years Instead of 10
- Spain's official nationality rules set a 10-year residency requirement for most foreign nationals seeking citizenship by residency
- The Spanish government lists one African country alongside Latin American countries and Portugal in a special category that cuts the wait to just 2 years
- Nationals who qualify also benefit from an exemption that allows them to retain their original nationality after naturalisation
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Spain's government has confirmed that Equatorial Guinea is the only African country whose nationals can apply for Spanish citizenship after just two years of legal residency.
This is a significant advantage over the standard 10-year wait that applies to most other foreign nationals.
The detail comes from the Spanish government's official nationality page which outlines the full range of routes through which foreign citizens can become Spanish nationals.
How Spain's Residency-Based Citizenship Works
The most commonly used route to Spanish nationality is through residency, and the length of time an applicant must live legally in Spain before qualifying depends on their background.
Most nationalities must complete a continuous 10-year legal residency period. Refugees qualify after five years.
However, a specific group of countries benefits from a reduced two-year window.
According to Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, this group includes nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Portugal, persons of Sephardic origin, and Equatorial Guinea.
Among African nations, Equatorial Guinea stands alone on this list. The historical link between Spain and Equatorial Guinea, its only former colony in sub-Saharan Africa where Spanish remains an official language, explains the country's inclusion in this privileged category.
What Applicants Must Prove
Regardless of which residency period applies, all applicants must meet three core requirements to be considered.
They must demonstrate continuous and legal residency in Spain immediately before applying, show good civic behaviour through a clean criminal record from their home country, and prove integration into Spanish society by passing tests administered by the Instituto Cervantes covering Spanish language and knowledge of the country's constitution and culture.
Nationals of Spanish-speaking countries, including Equatorial Guinea, are exempt from the language component of those tests, though they must still sit the sociocultural assessment.
Spain sets new minimum salary
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain's Official State Gazette published Royal Decree 126/2026, setting a new minimum wage with a 3.1% increase from the previous year.
The new minimum wage takes effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, applying to workers across all sectors in Spain.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.