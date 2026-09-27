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Super Eagles: Osimhen, Lookman, Other Players With the Highest Market Value
Football

Super Eagles: Osimhen, Lookman, Other Players With the Highest Market Value

by  Elijah Odetokun
3 min read
  • Victor Osimhen tops the Super Eagles valuation list, though he is currently sidelined with injury for international duty
  • Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey feature on the list with market values reflecting their club-level importance
  • Legit.ng breaks down the five Super Eagles stars commanding the highest market values on Transfermarkt

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The Super Eagles of Nigeria are one of the most valuable national teams in African football, with a combined value of over €200 million.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the most valuable player in the Nigerian national team with a value of €75 million, the same fee for which he joined Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Super Eagles, Nigeria.
Victor Osimhen leads the list of the most valuable Super Eagles stars. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

He is currently unavailable for the September-October international duty after suffering a groin injury, weeks before the break

Legit.ng looks at the top five most valuable Super Eagles stars, as found on Transfermarkt.

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Most valuable Super Eagles stars

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen sits at the top of the list with a market value of €75 million. The Galatasaray forward once peaked at €100 million, and while his valuation has since dropped, the Turkish club has made clear they would want roughly double his current worth before considering any sale. Osimhen will miss Nigeria's September and October international fixtures after picking up a groin injury in the weeks leading up to the break.

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2. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman comes in second at €40 million. The Atletico Madrid attacker has cemented himself as the second name on the lips of Nigerian football fans whenever Osimhen is mentioned. His valuation closely mirrors the transfer fee that brought him from Atalanta to the Spanish capital.

3. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey occupies third place with a market value of €28 million. The defender has developed into a key figure for both club and country, and has captained Premier League side Fulham during the current season.

4. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika, widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted Nigerian midfielders playing in Europe, is valued at €23 million. He recently completed a move from Club Brugge to Eintracht Frankfurt, and his market value actually exceeds the fee involved in that transfer.

5. Tolu Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare rounds out the top five at €22 million, a figure that represents a €2 million rise in his valuation, as noted by Soccernet. The striker is currently on loan at AFC Ajax, working to rediscover his best form after a difficult spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read also

Victor Osimhen spotted cheering Super Eagles teammates to victory over Madagascar in Uyo, video

At the other end of the scale, Benjamin Fredrick and Isaac James are the two Super Eagles players with the lowest market values in the squad, each valued at €600,000.

Highest-paid Super Eagles players

Legit.ng previously reported the highest-paid Super Eagles players ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid star, earning an annual salary of €21 million, including bonuses at Turkish Super League side Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super EaglesVictor OsimhenAdemola Lookman
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