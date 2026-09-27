• Nollywood actor Rykardo Agbor survived a near-fatal car crash while travelling in Ibadan on Saturday, September 26, 2026

• Agbor shared a video of the wrecked vehicle on Instagram, revealing the frightening extent of the damage

• Fans and colleagues flooded his comment section with messages of relief after the accident video went viral

Nollywood actor Rykardo Agbor left fans shaken on Saturday, 26 September 2026, after sharing footage from the scene of a serious car accident he had just survived in Ibadan.

In the video posted to his Instagram, Agbor filmed the wreckage of his vehicle parked in front of Cornerstone City, Ibadan, his voice heavy with emotion as he processed what had just occurred.

Reactions as Rykardo Agbor survives near-fatal car crash, shares video of accident scene. Photo credit@rykardoagbor

Source: Instagram

He appeared visibly shaken, and one of his eyes showed signs of injury, suggesting he had hit it against the steering wheel during the impact.

Overcome with gratitude, the actor repeated his thanks aloud at the scene.

"This is my vehicle in front of Cornerstone City, Ibadan. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ. This is what just happened to me now. Oh God," he said.

Rykardo Agbor shares video after his accident, fans react. Photo credit@rykardoagbor

Source: Instagram

Rykardo Agbor's crash video goes viral

The footage spread quickly across social media, drawing a wave of concern and relief from fans who rushed to his comment section.

The sight of the badly damaged car made many followers realise just how close the actor had come to a tragic outcome.

Watch Rykardo Agbor's Instagram post from the accident scene here:

Fans react to Rykardo Agbor's escape

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@moreni_kejibabe wrote:

"Person wey him papa just kpia.. thank God for Life o."

@_nurse.caroline_ commented:

"I rejoice with him. Just wow."

@officialtoyin adewale reacted:

"Haaaa!!! Jesuuuuu Oluwaseun ooo. May Almighty God continue to protect us all Ijm."

@ufnfnworld shared:

"Omg! May Jehovah God be praised forever and ever."

@olabigapple wrote:

"Bros. Thank God you're safe, God will always protect you and provide you a better ride than this one."

@officialhighmo said:

"Jesus! Thank God you're okay. I don't even wanna imagine. God kept you."

Okiki Adeshina's accident scene surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video showing some of the final moments of late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki surfaced online following his death, leaving fans, colleagues, and loved ones mourning the loss.

His passing threw the Yoruba movie industry into mourning, with tributes and emotional messages pouring in from those who knew and worked with him.

Some people who saw the actor just days before his death also shared their observations about his appearance and demeanour at the time, sparking conversations among fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng