Ace filmmaker Funke Akindele seems to be on a record-breaking rampage as her new movie A Tribe Called continues to smash the Nigerian box office record

According to a post shared on Funke Akindele's page, the new movie hit a record sale of N613m within two weeks of its release

This is coming barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days

Nollywood actress and movie producer Funke Akindele continues to prove her mettle as the undisputed King of the Nigerian box office.

The actress' new movie "A Tribe Called Judah" trends online as it hits record-breaking N613m sales at the cinemas within two weeks of its release.

Funke Akindele celebrates as her movie "A Tribe Called Judah" smashes the Nigerian box-office record. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

This is a new high for Nigerian Amazon as she seems set to achieve the N1bn benchmark set during the movie's premiere.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Jidekene Achufusi's comment, noting that "A Tribe Called Judah' would be Nollywood's first N1bn cinema movie.

"Thank you, Lord," Funke Akindele reacts as her movie hits record sales

In reaction to her film smashing the Nigerian cinema box office record for purchase within two weeks, Funke took to her IG page to thank God.

It is important to note that Funke Akindele also held the old record for most sales in cinemas.

See Funke Akindele's post celebrating her latest achievement:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's appreciation post

See how netizens reacted as Funke Akindele's Tribe of Judah hits N613m in the cinemas:

"How much is moneyyyyy."

"Welldone mama."

"Congratulations queen! You’ve worked hard for it! You deserve it."

"Congratulations mama."

"Opoor sister mi."

"Not recommended but God keeps showing up and showing off with A Tribe Called Judah!!!!! Evidence full everywhere!!!!! My God, I’m so happyyyyyyyy, just look at this, look at this God!!!!! Take your crown mama your are THE BOX OFFICE QUEEN!!! It’s not over."

"I tap into the anointing that the Lord has given you, OLUFUNKE ! Oluwa Oseun ooo, all glory is yours OBA awon OBACongratulations my love I celebrate your success with you."

"Congratulations my darling ❤️❤️❤️. You are most deserving!!!"

"Biggggg congratulationsssss mamaaa."

"Stop playingg."

"Wawu!!! Third highest grossing nollywood movie of all time... Mama holding 1st,2nd, and 3rd position. It can only be God."

Funke Akindele's "Battle on Bukka Street" is Nigeria's All-Time Highest-Grossing movie

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Funke Akindele's 2022 movie Battle on Bukka Street became Nigeria's All-Time Highest-Grossing movie.

The actress reacted to smashing her record with a caption that read, "Numbers don't lie."

In her post, Funke thanked everyone who contributed and helped make Battle on Bukka Street a success.

