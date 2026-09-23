Davido’s wife Chioma turns heads with unexpected moment with Dangote

Chioma appeared alongside her husband Davido and billionaire Aliko Dangote at a high-profile UNGA gathering in New York on September 23, 2026

The trio were photographed together at an exclusive indoor event, with a caption referencing 'close circle, big talks' drawing attention online

Chioma's calm and composed demeanour during the moment sparked a wave of reactions from fans across social media

Chioma Adeleke found herself at the centre of online conversation after a video from the United Nations General Assembly week in New York captured her posing casually alongside her husband, Afrobeats star Davido, and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The footage, posted to Instagram and tagged to New York, showed the trio at what appeared to be an exclusive indoor event, possibly a hotel or formal venue, with a caption that read: "Close circle, Big Talks! 💰 #Unga."

Davido’s wife Chioma causes a stir after being spotted with Dangote. Credit: @davido, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

What caught many viewers off guard was not just the company Chioma was keeping, but the effortless calm she displayed throughout the moment.

Davido and Dangote's New York Week

The New York appearance was part of a broader week of high-profile activity for Davido and Dangote. Earlier, the singer joined the Dangote Group president at New York's Times Square, where the ongoing Initial Public Offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals took over one of the world's most iconic digital billboards. A Nasdaq display bearing the message "Made in Nigeria. Built for the World" towered above the two as onlookers filmed the scene.

The billboard is tied to the refinery's public offer, which opened on 14 September 2026 and runs until 13 October 2026. The offer places 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares.

If fully subscribed, the offering is projected to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion, targeting Nigerian and other African investors.

Chioma's Composure Gets People Talking

It was Chioma's quiet confidence during the UNGA gathering, however, that dominated the conversation online after the video began to circulate.

See the Instagram video that got everyone talking:

Here are some of the reactions:

@teamchivido wrote:

"Mr & Mrs Adeleke with God father/Billionaire Aliko DANGOTE ❤️💰"

@_thatgirlsia_ commented:

"Chi with her global superstar husband 😍."

@naomirosekikiv said:

"She will be taken care of, protected, respected and connected. He meant those words when he vowed it to Chi's parents 🙌❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️Big Chi not the little one 😋🤭💞"

@thatnylah_12 reacted:

"The Global superstar and his WIFE 😍🥰💍."

@oluwadavido_ noted:

"Chìômà's composure should be studied."

@daraasimii joked:

"Board meeting without me? Dangote I'm your partner too now 😢😂."

@marian_omoa_stephen wrote:

"Beautiful Chioma and her global superstar husband forever 💞."

Davido’s wife Chioma shares unusual moment with Dangote. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng