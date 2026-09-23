Davido’s wife Chioma turns heads with unexpected moment with Dangote

Davido’s Wife Chioma and Dangote’s Rare Moment Get People Talking Online As Video Trends
- Chioma appeared alongside her husband Davido and billionaire Aliko Dangote at a high-profile UNGA gathering in New York on September 23, 2026
- The trio were photographed together at an exclusive indoor event, with a caption referencing 'close circle, big talks' drawing attention online
- Chioma's calm and composed demeanour during the moment sparked a wave of reactions from fans across social media
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Chioma Adeleke found herself at the centre of online conversation after a video from the United Nations General Assembly week in New York captured her posing casually alongside her husband, Afrobeats star Davido, and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.
The footage, posted to Instagram and tagged to New York, showed the trio at what appeared to be an exclusive indoor event, possibly a hotel or formal venue, with a caption that read: "Close circle, Big Talks! 💰 #Unga."
What caught many viewers off guard was not just the company Chioma was keeping, but the effortless calm she displayed throughout the moment.
Davido and Dangote's New York Week
The New York appearance was part of a broader week of high-profile activity for Davido and Dangote. Earlier, the singer joined the Dangote Group president at New York's Times Square, where the ongoing Initial Public Offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals took over one of the world's most iconic digital billboards. A Nasdaq display bearing the message "Made in Nigeria. Built for the World" towered above the two as onlookers filmed the scene.
The billboard is tied to the refinery's public offer, which opened on 14 September 2026 and runs until 13 October 2026. The offer places 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares.
If fully subscribed, the offering is projected to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion, targeting Nigerian and other African investors.
Chioma's Composure Gets People Talking
It was Chioma's quiet confidence during the UNGA gathering, however, that dominated the conversation online after the video began to circulate.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed joins D'banj on stage, shows off dance moves at Lagos event
See the Instagram video that got everyone talking:
Here are some of the reactions:
@teamchivido wrote:
"Mr & Mrs Adeleke with God father/Billionaire Aliko DANGOTE ❤️💰"
@_thatgirlsia_ commented:
"Chi with her global superstar husband 😍."
@naomirosekikiv said:
"She will be taken care of, protected, respected and connected. He meant those words when he vowed it to Chi's parents 🙌❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️Big Chi not the little one 😋🤭💞"
@thatnylah_12 reacted:
"The Global superstar and his WIFE 😍🥰💍."
@oluwadavido_ noted:
"Chìômà's composure should be studied."
@daraasimii joked:
"Board meeting without me? Dangote I'm your partner too now 😢😂."
@marian_omoa_stephen wrote:
"Beautiful Chioma and her global superstar husband forever 💞."
Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.
The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on
His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.