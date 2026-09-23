NECO announced Thursday, September 24, 2026 as the date for releasing the 2026 SSCE Internal results at its Minna headquarters

Registrar Professor Dantani Wushishi chaired the final Award Committee meeting on Tuesday ahead of the official announcement

Nigerian students expressed frustration online, warning that university admission portals are closing before the results arrive

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed Thursday, September 24, 2026 as the date for releasing results of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal.

The announcement will take place at 11 am at the NECO headquarters on Kilometre 8, Bida Road, Minna, Niger State, according to a circular.

NECO to release 2026 SSCE internal results Thursday, September 24, 2026. Photo credit:@Neconigeria/Nony and Sons

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the Registrar and Chief Executive Professor Dantani Wushishi presided over the 2026 SSCE Internal Award Committee meeting at the council's headquarters on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

A post on NECO's official X account @Neconigeria described the session as the final stage of preparations before the result is made public.

The SSCE Internal examination is sat annually by candidates in their final year of secondary school. The 2026 edition ran from June 15 to July 23, 2026.

Students worry over university admission deadlines

The announcement has drawn sharp reactions from students and observers on social media, many of whom warned that the timing puts candidates at risk of missing university admission windows.

@SanyaMsna39605 appealed directly to the examination body:

"Please, when will students results be released? Some institutions are already closing their windows for admission and some of these students are really getting discouraged. NECO, please, wipe away their tears."

@thirxiiieen was blunt:

"It is too late, student want to use the result and some schools have closed."

@mosestovies accused NECO of undermining confidence in the examination body:

"You people have no respect for our indigenous examination at all, you are just planning to release the results when universities have closed their admission, this is a serious demarketing of our examination body and you need to do better to project this body."

@Chidiebereemi drew a comparison with a rival body:

"It's a shame that WAEC that to the best of my knowledge is the leading examination body in Nigeria and of course always have more candidates than NECO were able to release their result within a month plus but NECO can't conclude on Candidates' results for over two months now."

@Paulgenesis_6 raised concerns about JAMB candidates caught in the middle:

"The whole university are about to stop admitting students you guys still dey there they talk approve approved, while some students who scored higher in jamb re crying. Omor this country gan nah another thing."

@Syreetaakinyede suggested NECO owed candidates a clear explanation:

"Maybe @Neconigeria should just tell candidates that the results are meant to be used for the next session, because this is not fair to and unhealthy for the students. Hopefully universities will re-open portals or extend their deadlines."

@PJMsplendid kept it brief:

"I pray the results are good. The delay is beyond normal."

WAEC, NECO: Facts about FG’s new assessment guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government announced new rules on how secondary schools must prepare and submit Continuous Assessment records for WAEC and NECO examinations.

Students will receive unique Examination Learners' Identity Numbers linked to their National Identification Numbers under the new framework.

Schools that submit fraudulent CA records or breach examination rules risk suspension or blacklisting under the new enforcement measures.

Source: Legit.ng