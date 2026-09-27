Bobrisky posted a picture collage responding to Tonto Dikeh after the actress referred to him as a man on his birthday

The crossdresser flaunted swimwear photos to challenge claims about his gender as he teased fans in his caption

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Bobrisky's bold post as they shared their observations

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has taken to social media with a striking photo collage in a direct response to his best friend, Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

The drama began after Tonto celebrated Bobrisky's birthday, lavishing praise on the crossdresser's loyalty as a friend while consistently referring to Bobrisky as a man and a brother. Bobrisky, however, was not willing to let that stand unchallenged.

Reactions as Bobrisky shares photos to prove Tonto Dikeh wrong about his gender. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky claps back with swimwear photos

Rather than respond with words alone, Bobrisky fired back with a photo collage, including a swimwear picture that prominently showed off his physique and backside, clearly intended as visual proof of his transformation.

In the caption accompanying the post, the crossdresser told fans that if he were in their position, he would be equally obsessed with what he was seeing.

The post quickly attracted significant attention online, with followers divided between disbelief, amusement, and outright support

Bobrisky shares photos to teases his fans, they react. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bobrisky's clap back

The comments section became a battleground of opinions almost immediately. Here is what fans had to say:

@queenkannyblack wrote:

"First slide is confusing. Abi na only my eyes ni."

@precious11455 commented:

"Abi bob don cut this thing true true "

@hadiza__mj said:

"Okay, i believe Bob now but I need to be back here in 7-14hrs time when the comments are well cooked so as you like this comment, may every good thing you wish for come into existence."

@posh_beeladiva reacted:

"I don zoom tire I no see anything.. Bob is beautiful"

@realmummysunshine wrote:

"No be small thing oooo."

@iam.lamide commented:

"Your boyfriend is really enjoying…."

@official_swagfit shared:

"Finally she open legs for pics wow.. so now guys address her as SHE… gbola no dey there again"

@midnight_gossip626 noted:

"You have once again given them something to talk about"

@that_portharcourt_boy wrote:

"Afolashade Amope One of one! The mother that mothered their mother's mother."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in prison. He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, where he spoke about it.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time. He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng