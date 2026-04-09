Davido cautioned socialite Cubana Chief Priest after he weighed in on the heated exchange between Wizkid and Burna Boy over a Lagos nightclub clash

The beef started after Burna Boy mocked DJ Tunez in a video, prompting Wizkid to fire back with serious allegations against the African Giant

Cubana Chief Priest's comment on Wizkid's statement about Diddy's towel drew a response from Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has cautioned his close friend Cubana Chief Priest after the socialite waded into the heated feud between Wizkid and Burna Boy, over the incident at Obi's House involving DJ Tunez.

The clash began at the Lagos nightclub, where Burna Boy confronted Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, also known as Ogbafia.

Davido warns his friend, Cubana Chief Priest, not to involve himself in the heated beef between Wizkid and Burna Boy over DJ Tunez. Photo: davido/cubana_chiefpriest/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The matter escalated when the African Giant mocked DJ Tunez by sharing a video of himself wrapped in towels while vibing to one of the DJ’s songs.

In the clip, he fell to the ground and made a remark that appeared to ridicule the DJ, saying "Ogbafia dey for ground".

Reacting to the situation, Wizkid fired back, criticising Burna Boy for allegedly attacking DJ Tunez with 10 men and linking his towel dance to disgraced American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Star Boy went further to insult Burna Boy, calling him names and mocking him as “Diddy babe”.

Celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest then joined the conversation, joking about the towel reference.

He said he had only known about Diddy’s oil and never realised there was also a towel, adding that he was excited about the drama and wondered if the towel came after the oil.

Davido, however, was not pleased with his friend’s involvement. In a now-deleted comment, the 30BG boss urged Cubana Chief Priest to stay away from the matter.

The Timeless crooner wrote:

“CP free this matter biko”.

Check out Davido's message to Cubana Chief Priest below:

Fans react to Davido's warning to Cubana CP

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@powerchibueze said:

"When two elephants fîghts, the grass sùffers.. owerre rick Ross should take note"

@Chukwuma7488081 commented:

"Even Davido should not asked Chief Priest to free this matter else he too go collect.😡😡"

@AladeJanetdami1 wrote:

"Nooo Bcos fc go change direction to davido as der see burna strong pass them"

@Essential0014 reacted:

"Not necessarily the beating... Baba no wan dey in the middle of this clash"

@Wallace41428247 said:

"Davido and the guy dey same space for Spain.he jux wan form peace maker.una matter tire me for this internet"

@The30BG_General commented:

"See foøl, u think say CP na 48 like dat mümu DJ Tunez lol OBO just wan sit back and enjoy the show, he no want any of him guys to go involve themselves."

Davido cautions Cubana Chief Priest after socialite makes comments about Wizkid and Burna Boy's ongoing feud over nightclub drama. Photo: davido/cubana_chiefpriest/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Davido recounts how he dealt with Atlanta club owner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared how he handled a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

He recalled how the man stopped a DJ from playing African songs and also refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

Davido later said he charged the same owner heavily when he tried to book him years after and also mobilised his fans to react online, which changed how the club treated him.

Source: Legit.ng