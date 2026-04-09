Burna Boy spoke days after the Lagos nightclub incident, explaining that he acted alone and gave DJ Tunez only two slaps, directly challenging the widespread online claims of a violent group attack

The singer made the statement during a livestream with Shallipopi, where he swore on his mother and invoked a Yoruba deity to show his honesty that the viral version of events had been exaggerated

His explanation also raised questions after he criticised DJ Tunez and Wizkid for reacting on social media instead of confronting him physically, saying their power is limited to the internet, and sparking fresh reactions online

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has finally set the record straight on the heated incident with DJ Tunez, also known as Ogbafia, at Obi’s house nightclub party in Lagos on Monday night.

The Grammy-winning music star clarified that the clash was not a group assault as widely rumoured, but a direct one-on-one encounter where he alone slapped the DJ twice.

Burna Boy speaks out on DJ Tunez nightclub incident, insists he acted alone and challenges viral claims of a 10-man attack. Photo: burnaboygram/dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

The statement came three days after the altercation sparked heavy online debate, with claims that ten men had attacked DJ Tunez, who is Wizkid’s official DJ.

In a livestream video widely circulating across social media, Burna Boy was seen with Shallipopi and some of his crew, directly addressing the exaggerated reports.

Explaining what happened in the club that night to Shallipopi, the African Giant insisted that he acted alone and emphasised his point by swearing on his mother’s life.

Odogwu explained that DJ Tunez was with his associates, but they all fled immediately they saw him and left only DJ Tunez.

According to him, he instructed that nobody should touch him, claiming that he delivered just two slaps to DJ Tunez and no fist was exchanged between them, framing the event as a straightforward one-on-one exchange rather than the exaggerated version that spread online.

To show the seriousness of his explanation, he invoked Ogun, the Yoruba deity, stating that if he was lying, the deity should take his mother to the same place as Wizkid’s mother.

“I swear on my mama. If I dey lie make Ogun carry my mama go anywhere wey Wizkid mama dey. Na only me. I gave him just 2 slaps. I told everyone that nobody should touch him. No be the 10 man wey dem dey talk. o be 10 people touch that guy oo. Na only me.

DJ Tunez was with like many of his guys, but they all ran immediately they saw me. Na only 2 slaps I give him, finish. I made sure nobody touched him. If it were 10 people that beat him as he claimed, will he be the same? I didn't throw one single blow at him.”

Explaining further, Burna Boy expressed disappointment that DJ Tunez and Wizkid responded with tweets instead of confronting him physically, as he had been expecting a squad to be sent to fight him.

He noted that he remained at the club for hours waiting for retaliation, but no one showed up.

Burna Boy concluded by stating that DJ Tunez and Wizkid's strength seemed limited to the internet, while he believes in physical confrontation.

“He come go dey tweet. I think say he go send squad. I was still at the club for like 3 to 5 hours. Na internet their own power dey, but na real life my own power dey. I thought he would call his boss, Wizkid, and he will send his squad, but his boss was tweeting instead. What was the point of tweeting instead of coming at me in real life? That means I wasted my time"

Watch the video of Burna Boy explaining the Lagos club clash below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's explanation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@powerchibueze said:

"This is high level of lîe.. we saw 3 bouncers mařching him on the floor.. burna for once in your life be truthful. Omoo see as shallipopi keep quiet!!! Baba no wan take any side.. burna wan force shallipopi to take him side. Benin bois and wisdom."

@sexcellency07 commented:

"He swore on mama and ogun, you know he is serious but how burna take land that heavy man for ground like that?"

@willy4pf reacted:

"Wetin bring wizkid mama come dis talk? Know your place."

@steveworldR wrote:

"You go explain tire no evidence, you don forget that line for your track ehh baba?"

@xexiboy2 said:

"So Burna ready swear say make e mama dye if e lie about slap? E b like say burna don taya 4 e mama o. Which kind useless sware b dat."

@Lucasino360 noted:

"Shallipopi no even talk pim on the matter Bruh just dey focus on his smoke, dem wan use scope drag baba in. Shalli omo ogbon."

Burna Boy mocked DJ Tunez after club clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy mocked DJ Tunez hours after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

In the clip, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that quickly went viral.

Source: Legit.ng