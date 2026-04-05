Davido shared how a club owner in Atlanta stopped Nigerian music during his early days, an incident he said stayed with him and later influenced how he handled the situation years after

The singer explained how he reacted when the same club owner tried to book him years later, revealing the steps he took both financially and through his fanbase to respond

Davido also described how the situation eventually changed, with the club owner giving him a different reception after facing backlash from his loyal supporters, known as 30BG

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed how he dealt with a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

The Timeless crooner shared the story during a Twitch livestream with streamer Davrel, explaining that the incident happened when a DJ was playing African songs and the club owner interrupted, insisting the music be stopped.

Davido recounts past clash with Atlanta club owner and explains how he responded through fans and business decisions later. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido recalled that the owner had a history of hostility towards Nigerians and even refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

“I’ll never forget, one DJ was just playing African music, then the owner of the club took the mic, he said, Man, turn that sh!t off. The owner of the club said they should stop playing Nigerian music."

Three years later, when the same owner tried to book the singer for a performance, Davido said he charged him heavily as payback for the earlier disrespect.

“Three years later, the guy tried to book me. I billed him so much. I knocked him with better billing. I said, remember when I was young and you used to not let me in the club?”

The Unavailable crooner went further to narrate how he mobilised his loyal fan base, 30BG, to attack the man’s social media page until it was taken down.

According to him, the backlash forced the club to change its attitude, and the next time he visited, they rolled out the red carpet to welcome him.

“The next day when I was going to that club, they put red carpet for me to enter. Because my fans destroyed his page… Ah, the next day, he gave me a classic treatment.”

Watch the video of Davido below:

Netizens react to Davido's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@orobosmoney635 said:

"This guy too real i swear see the way he day change accent anyhow."

@petra557358 commented:

"See as everywhere sweet. If you are not love at home, you won't love Davido."

@olabode151884 reacted:

"That's his contributions to culture?"

@C2Cornelius wrote:

"See what he's proudly saying, so he do use to send he's bingos to attack people."

@JurisDevon reacted:

"Wow an A list artist saying this? So obviously this is what he does whenever he has a problem with anyone. He probably has a group chat with these trolls and he follows most of em dt do those evil trolling on his Wiz."

Davido narrates encounter with Atlanta club owner and reveals actions he took after facing disrespect over Nigerian music. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on political ambition and career

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido said his interest in politics had reduced after observing how other entertainers struggled in that space.

The singer explained that his career, reputation and fan base made him more careful about entering politics despite his earlier passion.

Davido also revealed that if music had not worked out, he would have chosen journalism because of his love for movies and storytelling.

Source: Legit.ng