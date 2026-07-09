A young Nigerian woman celebrated becoming a registered nurse after completing her studies in a nursing school at Osun State

She displayed her research project and reflected on the sleepless nights, exams, and challenges she overcame during training.

Her inspiring graduation post attracted congratulatory messages, with many praising her resilience and asking about her nursing school

A young Nigerian woman has warmed hearts on social media after celebrating her graduation from nursing school and officially becoming a registered nurse.

The graduate, identified as Akintunde Oluwaseun Mercy with the TikTok username @mhercee68, shared a series of photos documenting her achievement after successfully completing her nursing programme.

A nursing student celebrates graduation. Photo credit: @mhercee68/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nursing student celebrates, displays research topic

The pictures showed her proudly holding her project and clinical record books while celebrating alongside her classmates.

One of the documents displayed in the photos revealed her undergraduate research topic titled:

"Knowledge, Perception and Perceived Factors Influencing the Utilisation of Modern Family Planning Methods Among Postnatal Women Attending State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo."

The graduate also revealed that she completed her studies at the Osun State College of Nursing Sciences, Osogbo.

Nursing graduate recounts difficult journey

While celebrating the milestone, Mercy reflected on the challenges she faced throughout nursing school.

Sharing her experience in the caption of the TikTok post, she wrote:

"They said nursing school would humble me… and it did 😭💔."

"But God carried me through every sleepless night 🌙📚, every exam ✍️, and every breakdown 😭🤍."

"Now it's finally official… I'm a 'REGISTERED NURSE' 🤭🥰🎊🎉."

The newly qualified nurse expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the demanding years of training.

Reactions as nurse finishes nursing school

The post drew a wave of congratulatory messages from people who were genuinely moved by the achievement.

@Wunmi food& provision store said:

"congratulations. 🎉🎉"

@Omolabake said:

"Congratulations, 🦁👋 that's the school I'm processing too."

@hairglamsbyfunke00138 said:

"Congratulations momma pls which school is it?"

See her TikTok post where she celebrated with photos below:

Nursing student bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who attended a nursing school has taken to social media to share a document from her school.

She mentioned the grade she finished with after years of study at the institution, which is located in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng