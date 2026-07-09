Frederick Leonard has finally broken his silence amid reports of separation from his wife, Peggy Ovire

The Nollywood actor responded to a series of fans who penned encouraging messages to him

This comes shortly after Peggy Ovire hinted at the finalisation of her divorce from the Nollywood actor

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Frederick Leonard was recently in the spotlight over his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.

Legit.ng recently reported that Ovire caused a stir on social media after she hinted at the finalisation of her divorce from Leonard, weeks after publicly accusing him of infidelity.

Ovire took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to share posts celebrating the development.

She also took to Snapchat on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to share a video of herself with the caption: “Miss Peggy Ovire."

Following Ovire's post, some fans and supporters stormed Leonard's official Instagram page to show support for him.

He also responded to some of the fans, thanking them for their messages and support.

‎‎Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peggy Ovire accused Frederick Leonard of having an affair with a married woman and urged him to appear in court for the dissolution of their marriage.

The actress also claimed that Leonard, despite initiating the divorce proceedings, failed to appear in court on two occasions, sending his lawyer instead.

She urged him to attend the next hearing on June 23.

The Nollywood stars made their relationship public in 2022 before tying the knot later that year.

As of the time this report was published, Frederick Leonard or his team has yet to issue any statement regarding a separation from Peggy Ovire.

A screenshot of some of Frederick Leonard's responses to fans and supporters is below:

More reactions from fans on Frederick Leonard's page

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

001_kween_mani commented:

"Sending you love and hugs from the Netherlands, my favorite actor."

isaiahdesire8 commented:

"Congratulations boss man, you are free from all plans and plot of the enemies, higher higher u will go and nothing or no one can touch you amen."

domina_covy commented:

"There is no hate zone here. He's just producing films and giving us a hot banga back to back. Onye gilm lord. Blessings Nwanem."

the_book_of_marik_mother_of_bd commented:

"You only who your God says. Let them talk. Just keep teaching realities and even more. Cheers to your standing."

favy_jewerly wrote:

"My own nnewi broda,you can never go wrong in my eyes may the good Lord strengthen you."

timibinakiye said:

"When maturity plays we know no be cho cho @freddieleonard much respect keep being u."

agnestitanji said:

"You will always be my 001. in the industry. Na man you be just be strong for Us your fans. please."

What Tosin Silverdam said about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

Silverdam's post also sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng