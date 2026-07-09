Ibrahim Chatta has responded after critics questioned his claim about losing dozens of horses

The actor revealed another heartbreaking loss, saying the number has now increased from 48 to 49

He also addressed those doubting his ability to own and maintain such a large number of horses.

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has responded to the wave of criticism that followed his revelation about losing dozens of horses over the years.

The Yoruba movie star took to his Instagram page to set the record straight after many social media users questioned his earlier claim that he had lost 48 horses, with some doubting he could even afford to own that many.

In a fresh video, Chatta corrected the figure, revealing that the number has now risen to 49 after another horse recently died.

Ibrahim Chatta says that he had lost 48 horses. Photos: Ibrahim Chatta.

Source: Instagram

Addressing the controversy, the actor explained that he usually ignores negative comments about himself but decided to speak because of the volume of criticism he saw online.

According to him, another horse died after the earlier interview, making the total number of horses he has lost 49.

He stated:

“I have cultivated the habit of not addressing everything people say about me. I watched like two videos that people reposted, bashing me. Let me say it directly: I have lost 49 horses and not 48. Because after that 48, another one died. This year we have lost two horses, and this is the lowest.”

His clarification comes days after an earlier video where he spoke about the huge financial burden of raising horses and the emotional pain that comes with losing them.

Following his initial revelation, many social media users doubted Chatta's story.

Some questioned whether the actor truly owned such a large number of horses, while others wondered how he could afford the enormous cost of feeding, housing and caring for them.

Over the years, Ibrahim Chatta has regularly shared videos and photos from his stable, often describing the animals as part of his family.

Earlier, the actor also threatened legal action against one of his workers after alleging that the staff member injured one of his horses through negligence.

Watch the X video of Ibrahim Chatta speaking about his horses:

Reactions trail Ibrahim Chatta's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@abeebsilverYK stated:

"All this unnecessary shalaye no concern me, just tell us what we want to hear so everyone can finally rest...over 4 minutes video without the main info"

@AchieversBites

"Daddy chatta so na @Wizarab10 no leave where he Dey live, normally I know say the guy no really get sense NBA l na why I block am teytey make he no go reduce my IQ but I like as you put am sir"

Ibrahim Chatta Clears the Air After Backlash Over Claim of Losing 48 Horses

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raises eyebrows

Legit.ng had reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta took despite being in his 50s surfaced online, and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items, which he placed on the table.

When asked why he was taking such at his age and he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng