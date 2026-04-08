Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has thrown a jab at DJ Tunez, hours after an alleged physical clash at Obi's House nightclub in Lagos

The singer mimicked Carter Efe's viral mockery by falling to the ground while saying "Ogbafia dey for ground," directly mocking DJ Tunez, who was reportedly beaten during the incident

Social media users quickly connected Burna Boy’s actions to earlier viral clips, turning the moment into memes while reactions ranged from amusement to criticism

Just hours after reports of a fight at DJ Obi’s nightclub in Lagos involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, the African Giant has responded in a way that has set social media buzzing.

The Grammy-winning star posted a video timestamped 1:35 a.m., where he appeared shirtless, wrapped in a towel, and dancing to a song by DJ Tunez, also known as Ogbafia, in his living room.

Grammy winner Burna Boy mimics Carter Efe's mockery of DJ Tunez by falling to the ground after alleged Obi's House Lagos nightclub fight drama. Photo: burnaboygram/dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him.

As he was vibing in the clip, Burna Boy said, "Lagos, Lagos. Ogbafia dey for ground", before dropping to the floor.

This act was seen as a direct mockery of DJ Tunez, Wizkid's official DJ, who had been filmed lying on the ground during the nightclub scuffle before being matched with Timberland boots.

The gesture also followed Carter Efe’s earlier video, where he mocked DJ Tunez in the same manner with "Ogbafia dey for ground”

The full details of the nightclub clash have not been uncovered, but eyewitnesses said the incident happened at Obi’s House on Monday night while DJ Tunez was performing.

Reports claim that Burna Boy’s team confronted the DJ for repeatedly playing Wizkid’s songs without mixing in Burna Boy’s tracks. The argument escalated into a fight, leaving DJ Tunez on the floor.

No injuries have been officially confirmed, and neither Burna Boy nor DJ Tunez has released a formal statement.

Burna Boy’s towel-clad video has since gone viral, with the “Ogbafia dey for ground” moment now spreading widely online as a meme.

Watch Burna Boy's video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Sirvicksworld01 said:

"So Burna boy is proud that he's practicing this?"

@Ikigaiii9 commented:

"Everything about this guy screams boy. Down to his fake gangsta life he's trying to portray. Nigerian cultist always think they gangster meanwhile they just political dogs."

@iamkolib1 wrote:

"Princess burna girl. Set date and time make you enter ring one on one with Dj tunez make e mend u wenti no good. Lazy m0fo wey dey use gang to cover his lazy a$s. If you need squad to fight person then you be princess. Nah princess move be dat."

@MikeWandeboyz reacted:

"Una use 10 timberland match Ogbafia. No be so oo."

@Linda_ify1 said:

"Ogbafia dey for ground."

@Kingukeyima commented:

"Burna just dey match Dj tunez like say na satan satan don fall for ground o match am match am e don fall for ground o match am match am."

@AkahaEric wrote:

"Small pikin behavior. You beat your guy friend the happy, your fellow man. Shame."

Burna Boy posts viral clip following alleged Lagos clash, mocking DJ Tunez. Photo: burnaboygram/dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

DJ Tunez fires back at Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Tunez mocked Burna Boy just hours after the alleged clash.

Less than 24 hours after the altercation, DJ Tunez went on his X account and called out Burna Boy, using words considered insulting, saying the Grammy-winning singer showed clear signs of weakness in a deliberate dig at Burna Boy's latest project titled No Sign of Weakness.

Source: Legit.ng