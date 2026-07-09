Canada has outlined its updated 2026 entry protocols by highlighting options for visa-exempt global citizens

Selected passport holders travelling by air could bypass traditional visas by securing an electronic authorization

Certain traditional visa-required nations gained conditional eTA access depending on their specific travel histories

Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada has updated its travel frameworks and clarified the specific entry documentation required for international visitors based on their nationality and mode of transport.

The comprehensive guidelines divide global travellers into distinct categories, detailing who can enter the country entirely visa-free.

Some countries do not need traditional visa to enter Canada. Photos: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the 2026 regulations, a small group of individuals can cross Canadian borders without needing either a traditional visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

This select exemption applies to United States citizens and lawful permanent residents holding a valid green card.

French citizens who reside in and fly directly from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, diplomatic passport holders, and commercial transit flight crews meeting specific operational criteria are also exempted.

Which nations require an electronic authorization?

A broader registry of nations allows citizens to bypass traditional embassy visas provided they travel by air and secure an online eTA beforehand. These travellers do not need an electronic permit if they arrive by land or sea.

The countries under this electronic travel framework include:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Chile

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Republic of Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania (electronic passport holders only)

Samoa

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vatican City State

Online authorisation is sufficient as entry permit for some countries' nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for conditional online clearance?

The immigration department also maintains a secondary list of visa-required nations whose citizens may transition to an eTA under narrow conditions.

To qualify, these travellers must arrive exclusively by air and satisfy separate structural requirements, such as holding specific active foreign travel permits.

The countries included in this conditional category are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Brazil

Costa Rica

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Border authorities noted that any passport holder from a nation missing from these electronic registries must secure a traditional visitor visa and submit mandatory biometric data prior to departure.

8 steps to apply and become a permanent resident of Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng explained that Canada's Express Entry system remains one of the most popular pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence and a future in the country.

Since its introduction in 2015, the programme has attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world and has become a major route for economic immigration.

The system uses a points-based selection process to identify candidates with the skills, qualifications and experience required by the Canadian labour market.

Source: Legit.ng