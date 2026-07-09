List of Countries That Don't Need Visa to Enter Canada in 2026 Emerges
- Canada has outlined its updated 2026 entry protocols by highlighting options for visa-exempt global citizens
- Selected passport holders travelling by air could bypass traditional visas by securing an electronic authorization
- Certain traditional visa-required nations gained conditional eTA access depending on their specific travel histories
Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada has updated its travel frameworks and clarified the specific entry documentation required for international visitors based on their nationality and mode of transport.
The comprehensive guidelines divide global travellers into distinct categories, detailing who can enter the country entirely visa-free.
Under the 2026 regulations, a small group of individuals can cross Canadian borders without needing either a traditional visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).
This select exemption applies to United States citizens and lawful permanent residents holding a valid green card.
French citizens who reside in and fly directly from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, diplomatic passport holders, and commercial transit flight crews meeting specific operational criteria are also exempted.
Which nations require an electronic authorization?
A broader registry of nations allows citizens to bypass traditional embassy visas provided they travel by air and secure an online eTA beforehand. These travellers do not need an electronic permit if they arrive by land or sea.
The countries under this electronic travel framework include:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Republic of Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania (electronic passport holders only)
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Vatican City State
Who qualifies for conditional online clearance?
The immigration department also maintains a secondary list of visa-required nations whose citizens may transition to an eTA under narrow conditions.
To qualify, these travellers must arrive exclusively by air and satisfy separate structural requirements, such as holding specific active foreign travel permits.
The countries included in this conditional category are:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Costa Rica
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Panama
- Philippines
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Seychelles
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uruguay
Border authorities noted that any passport holder from a nation missing from these electronic registries must secure a traditional visitor visa and submit mandatory biometric data prior to departure.
8 steps to apply and become a permanent resident of Canada
Earlier, Legit.ng explained that Canada's Express Entry system remains one of the most popular pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence and a future in the country.
Since its introduction in 2015, the programme has attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world and has become a major route for economic immigration.
The system uses a points-based selection process to identify candidates with the skills, qualifications and experience required by the Canadian labour market.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng