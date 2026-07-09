A Nigerian woman based in the US celebrated receiving her green card after entering the country on a spousal visa

Racheal revealed in the comments how long the IR1 spousal visa process itself took before she could make the move

Her celebratory TikTok video went viral, drawing reactions from Nigerians curious about the fastest routes to US permanent residency

Racheal, a Nigerian woman now living in the United States, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the moment she received her US green card, just four months after arriving in the country.

She clarified that she entered the US on an IR1 spousal visa, a visa category issued to foreign nationals who are already legally married to a US citizen.

Nigerian Woman Who Relocated to US on Spousal Visa Gets Green Card, Shares How Long She Waited

Source: TikTok

In the video, on-screen text on her post on TikTok via her page @iamrachealtee reads:

"Finally received my greencard after 4 months of entering the US 🇺🇸🥹😍."

She captioned the post:

"Officially a US 🇺🇸 permanent resident, thank you to my man."

The Two-Year Journey Behind the Milestone

While the green card arrived relatively quickly after she landed, the road to getting there was anything but short. In the comments section, she said that the entire visa process took two years to complete before she could travel.

The IR1 visa, according to the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services](https://www.uscis.gov), grants immediate permanent resident status to qualifying spouses, which explains why her green card followed so soon after her arrival.

Watch Racheal's green card celebration on TikTok:

Nigerians React to Racheal's Green Card Story

The video drew significant attention from viewers, many of them Nigerians navigating their own immigration journeys or exploring options for relocating abroad.

@ChrisOnyekaNwaforOrams asked:

"what is the fastest way of relocation to USA as a resident in UAE guys. and as a worker"

@MrsNundraGhus wrote:

"Please how long did your process took for you to get the visa"

@Smallboy99ng commented:

"4 months 😳 that was a long time"

For many in the comments, the four-month wait for the green card after arrival was still considered lengthy, reflecting just how differently people experience timelines depending on their own circumstances.

For Racheal, however, the moment clearly felt like the end of a long and emotional road, one she credited, in her own words, to her husband.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng