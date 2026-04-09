Wizkid has reacted to a video in which Burna Boy explained what happened between him and DJ Tunez at a club recently

In some of his tweets, he blasted Burna Boy over the clip with Shallipopi and shared what he noticed about the altercation

His posts generated a series of reactions from fans, with some calling him a keyboard warrior

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun has reacted to a video made by his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, over his altercation with Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, also known as DJ Tunez.

Following massive reactions to Burna Boy’s altercation video with DJ Tunez at a club, the music star made another clip explaining what happened.

Reactions as Wizkid addresses Burna Boy over explaining what happened between him and DJ Tunez. Photo credit@wizkidayo@buranboygram/@djtunez

Source: Instagram

He said he didn’t send men to attack DJ Tunez and didn’t handle the situation the way many people assumed.

Reacting in some tweets, Wizkid mocked Burna Boy and referenced his relationship with American singer Sean Combs (Diddy).

He called him "Ogbafia" and joked about using Diddy’s oil to tease him.

Wizkid shares more tweets about Burna Boy

Sharing more tweets, the Morayo crooner also called Burna Boy a “vibration guy” and suggested he was going to “explain tire.”

Wizkid added that Burna Boy collected from the disc jockey during the altercation, noting that video evidence existed, and used several unprintable names to describe him.

Wizkid calls Burna Boy names over altercation with DJ Tunez. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Wizkid’s tweets

Fans of both singers were divided over Wizkid’s posts. Some called him a keyboard warrior and said he shouldn’t just sit back while his associate was being confronted. They urged him to “show working” instead of only tweeting during feuds.

However, a few fans supported the Ojuelegba's crooner, noting he had a sharp mouth and was unafraid to call out Burna Boy.

Others praised Davido, saying that those ganging up against him are throwing punches while he remains calm, watching, and laughing.

Here is the Instagram post about Wizkid below:

Fans react to Wizkid's tweets about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@whise_1978 said:

"Online warrior, words are cheap…show action first…I wan see something."

@bigabiolaentertainment commented:

"I'm on burna side on this one ogbafia too dey jam talk online."

@balloneaglebtc reacted:

"If you fit focus like shalli, you fit overcome anything for this life."

@mhide_d_i_n_e_r_o shared:

"Dem beat your DJ nah tweet you dey tweet."

@samklef wrote:

"Burna no try I swear. I no Dey happy for this pee. Violence for industry wey no get structure. Long division.. I go address this matter 2mr for my page."

@callme__onah stated:

"When Big wiz say him mouth no good, Baba no lie oo."

VDM reacts to Wizkid, Seun Kuti's feud

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had reacted to the messy feud between his friend, Seun Kuti, and Wizkid as the two singers drag each other online.

In his video, he spoke about how Wizkid had taken inspiration from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and warned that the singer should not be compared to the legend.

His utterance didnt make fans happy as they shared their views on his video.

Source: Legit.ng