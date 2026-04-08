Afrobeats star Wizkid has publicly reacted to the nightclub incident involving his longtime disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and fellow artist Burna Boy, calling it a cowardly group attack

Multiple videos showed DJ Tunez being outnumbered during the Monday night scuffle at a Lagos club, while he was lying on the floor and being beaten up

Wizkid's pointed social media post, which mocked Burna Boy and revived their ongoing rivalry, has sparked reactions, racking up over 1 million views and 18,000 comments within 20 minutes

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has spoken out after reports of a violent clash between his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub on Monday night.

Videos and eyewitness accounts shared online showed DJ Tunez, also known as Ogbafia, being attacked and outnumbered during the scuffle.

Wizkid calls out Burna Boy over nightclub attack on his DJ Tunez, sparking massive online reactions with a viral post. Photo: wizkidayo/dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Witnesses said the disagreement escalated quickly, leaving DJ Tunez beaten, knocked to the ground, and stomped by about ten men wearing Timberland boots.

In response, the Association of DJs in Nigeria announced a temporary ban on playing Burna Boy’s songs until investigations are concluded.

Reacting to the incident, Wizkid described the attack as a cowardly group assault where one man and about ten others ganged up against his DJ.

Star Boy criticised Burna Boy for celebrating afterwards, pointing to a video where Burna Boy mocked DJ Tunez by dancing, falling to the ground, and chanting "Ogbafia dey for ground", which has gone viral on social media.

Wizkid went further by reviving his long-running rivalry with Burna Boy, branding him the ultimate “Diddy babe” he had ever encountered.

Wizzy said he had never seen anyone act as foolishly as the African Giant, keeping alive his history of mocking Burna Boy with words suggesting his sexual involvement with American rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

Taking to his X account, Wizkid wrote:

"Pu$$y niqga Jump a dj with 10man carry diddy towel Dey dance. I never see fool like this diddy babe for my life."

His response shows the protective bond he shares with his team while keeping the long-running rivalry firmly in the spotlight.

Within 20 minutes, Wizkid's comment sparked massive reactions, with over 1 million views and over 18,000 comments.

He also shared a bottle of baby oil, referring to the same Sean Diddy, as a jab thrown at Burna Boy.

Check out Wizkid's response to Burna Boy and DJ Tunez clash below:

Fans react to Wizkid's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Proyii said:

"Wait, is this actually Wizkid's account or a parody? 😲😲😲😲😲 I thought he and Burna were cool, and it was just Davido they had issues with."

@_LazySensei commented:

"My respect for you has just gone up 🫡 standing up for your friend. Now it shows it's more than music collabs."

@ASA__ODOGWU wrote:

"After dem don beat am. Nothing wey una two sabi pass online noise. Go and face Burna boy make he beat you join your puppy. Ozor."

@wasneverguilty reacted:

"Dem don beat your DJ. Do something for once wizkid. Slide for DJ tunez."

@susylicious2023 said:

"Ogbafia done almost enter ground 😂 e remain you na 20 men go mount that your small body."

@RomeoNotLavia commented:

"You won't see Davido in this show of shame. Adults behaving like kids online."

@_VALKlNG wrote:

"Are you sure it's not DJ tunez that's using Wizkid's account? 🤣🤣🤣"

@seyi___vibez reacted:

"Wizkid 🦅 take am easy, burna nah your personal person nah 😒"

Wizkid slams Burna Boy over alleged group attack on DJ Tunez. Photo: wizkidayo/dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Wizkid acknowledge son's Islamic name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently caught the attention of social media users after revealing his Islamic name during Ramadan.

The young celebrity shared a reflective message about the holy month on his social media page, and when a user asked him to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name, Boluwatife responded simply with one name: Abdul Rahman.

Boluwatife later explained that the name was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practises Islam, and hours after the revelation made its way across social media, Wizkid acknowledged the moment with a short post on his X account.

Source: Legit.ng