Wizkid's reaction to the physical altercation between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez has continued to trend

The Nigerian Star Boy, in what seemed to be a shade at Burna Boy, involved US music mogul Diddy

The drama has now seen fans dig up old videos showing the moment Wizkid and Burna Boy met Diddy

Convicted US rapper and music mogul Diddy's name has popped up amid the ongoing social media fight between Wizkid, Burna Boy, and DJ Tunez.

Recall Wizkid returned to social media on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, to react to the physical altercation between his close associate DJ Tunez and Burna Boy.

Old videos showing the moment Wizkid and Burna Boy met Diddy trend on social media. Credit: wizkidayo/diddy/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Tunez and Burna's fight happened on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Obi’s House, a popular weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos.

While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, social media speculation suggested it might be linked to long-standing industry rivalries.

Reacting, Wizkid threw a series of shades as he mentioned Diddy's name in what appeared to be a response to Burna Boy.

Old videos of Wizkid, Burna Boy with Diddy surface

Following Wizkid's tweet, an old video showing the moment Diddy lifted Burna Boy in excitement resurfaced online.

In a clap back, fans of Burna Boy also reshared an old video showing the moment Wizkid met Diddy.

Wizkid throws shade at Burna Boy with Diddy's name in new social media feud. Credit: diddy

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to watch separate videos of Wizkid and Burna Boy's meeting with Diddy:

Reactions trail Wizkid, Burna Boy's video with Diddy

Reacting, many netizens shared comments as they shared their observations about Diddy's old videos with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

gifted_ebi commented:

"There’s obvious difference in both videos nah

cima_luxuryplace commented:

"Wizzy deh maintain social distance."

reemoney_44 said:

"What?? Is that odogwu being carried like a princess."

jazzydvillagegirl commented:

"Peace of mind wan wound 30GB. They are both fighting for one man and his baby oil…

silanchaine commented:

"Main babe and side babe dey fight E be like say the thing dey pain side babe."

am_a_real_unique_gurl reacted:

"People can be friends and later fight yeah that's life but the fact that they are public figures competing against themselves make it all seems awkward causing commotion among the fan's but still you got to just stay with your fav no need to be shading both all because they don't rock with your fav."

e.b.u.ka commented:

"Stupid narrative,Diddy was around different men doesn’t mean he slept with all of them, make dem both look for another shade."

preciousakinduyo commented:

"Dem carry one like a barbie,while they address the other as the "Young Black King, Princess odogwu."

Diddy transfered to federal prison

Legit.ng previously reported that Diddy was moved to a prison in New Jersey, where he would serve his jail term of four years and two months.

According to the reports, the rapper was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, known as FCI Fort Dix. He was previously at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York.

He is expected to remain behind bars until May 8, 2028. He was arrested in September 2024.

Source: Legit.ng