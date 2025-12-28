The last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death has surfaced online

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning

Fans were left emotional once again after seeing the clip, as glowing tributes were shared about her life and times

The final video of late actress Allwell Ademola has surfaced online hours after her unfortunate demise.

The movie industry was thrown into mourning after the death of Allwell Ademola was announced. She was confirmed dead after being rushed to a hospital in Agege by her neighbour.

Fans react to Allwell Ademola's emotional last wish for 2025. Photo credit@allwellademola

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the actress was seen smiling while speaking in Yoruba, she was encouraging someone beside her to sing.

She explained that the recording was made because of a particular song she had in mind.

Allwell Ademola prays about 2025 in vital video

While singing, Allwell Ademola repeatedly said, “In the name of Jesus, this year will not see my end.”

She appeared cheerful throughout the clip and was seen holding two mangoes in one hand as she sang that 2025 would not see her end.

Fans react to Allwell Ademola’s last video

Allwell Ademola continues to trend after her death. Photo credit@allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Fans were left emotional after watching the video, with many describing life as deeply spiritual. Some suggested that the actress, who is a grandchild of late Justice of Nigeria, Adetokunbo Ademola may have had a premonition about her fate.

Prayers were offered for the repose of her soul, while a few fans expressed disbelief over her death and urged her to react online to dismiss the reports.

See the Instagram last video of Allwell Ademola here:

How fans reacted to Allweel Ademola's last video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress hours before her death, many were thrown into mourning once again and shared their thoughts about life. Here are comments below:

@_ghif_ty shared:

"Life’s fickle. The most scary part is that fact that we don’t even know the date , day or time it’s going to happen."

@cordeliaokonye reacted:

"Tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone so let us live with this in mind and live humble with heaven in view. Rest on my sister, it is well."

@bqvluxurystores commented:

"I learnt this year that no matter how we pray and wish it, when it’s time God just takes the life when it’s time. RIP Allwell I loved your movies and calm personality."

@queenmaynation wrote:

"Watching this video again made me realize, the universe knew. This life is spiritual."

Actor Odira Nwobu dies in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that actor Odira Nwobu had been confirmed dead in South Africa, and the news had shaken the movie industry.

The sad news was confirmed by movie director Arthur Scoot, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Fans were stunned by the news, especially since the actor had survived a near-fatal car crash just a few months before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng