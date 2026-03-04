Peller’s new tour trailer has become a talking point for its cinematic quality, featuring a high-stakes Yoruba masquerade chase

The tour appeared to be a direct response to American streaming giant IShowSpeed’s recent African tour

Nigerian TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has unveiled the official trailer for his highly anticipated nationwide live streaming tour.

The tour, set to kick off on March 6, was announced earlier in January 2026 as Peller’s first-ever live streaming tour across Nigeria.

In the teaser clip shared online on Wednesday, March 4, Peller, who recently gifted Jarvis a car, introduced viewers to a dramatic Yoruba-themed sequence featuring a traditional masquerade chase.

Peller's new tour trailer becomes a talking point for its cinematic quality.



The high-energy visuals, cultural symbolism, and suspense-filled scenes immediately caught attention.

The clip blended modern streaming culture with traditional elements, creating a striking contrast that many described as bold and creative.

According to earlier details shared by the streamer, the tour will span more than ten states.

The listed locations include Ibadan, Ekiti, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Imo, Abia, Abuja, Kaduna, Edo, Ondo, Calabar, Borno, Osun, Enugu, and Ebonyi.

Peller also hinted that a second list of states could follow, suggesting that the tour may expand depending on reception and logistics.

Observers believe Peller’s move may have been inspired by American streamer IShowSpeed, who recently toured parts of Africa while engaging fans through live broadcasts.

Reactions trail Peller's trailer

@Opehyehmmi stated:

"This is creativity. Like someone said. Peller has a lot of contents in his head but la k of English speaking is disturbing him."

@awayemicheal stated:

"The script writer is a genius no cap. Nigerias are very creative The production was well delivered, peller is here to stay for long period of time oo. He’s definitely taking is place in the Africa streamers table"

@Wagon1011 shared:

"Na the first creative thing wey Peller go do since I know am be this I literally watched the whole 3 minutes, I no dey ever complete Peller videos I dey always scroll"

@Olalekanakogun wrote:

"He got this one right. You know that feeling when you need a little bit of water, and you unscrew a water bottle in the trash can, and find drops enough for what you need ‘em for. :: ‘I found some water in him this time.’"\

@MSMYKIELBLOG shared:

"Lovely and creative, The scriptwriter is truly amazing. I can’t wait for his tour! I love seeing people, especially Nigerians, showcasing Nigeria to the world. Leave the English aside, but if Peller had better management, he would be the biggest streamer in the world.."

Peller's nationwide tour is set to kick off on March 6.



Peller addresses attempt to recruit him as Tinubu's supporter

Legit.ng reported that the content creator, Peller, alleged that an APC supporter reached out to his management in an attempt to recruit him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the teenage streamer, a fellow content creator, Naijashimadun, ridiculed him online after he rejected the offer to join Tinubu's campaign team.

