Rotimi Salami has shared a new cinema film that he and Allwell Ademola were working on before her tragic passing

The Nollywood actor, in a video that has gone viral, was close to tears as he spoke about the late actress’s role in the movie

Salami's new video has once again brought up memories of Allwell, who passed away in December 2025

Popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker Rotimi Salami has announced a new film that he and the late Allwell Ademola were working on before she passed away.

Rotimi, who was close to Allwell before she died, struggled to hold back tears in a new video he shared on Sunday, February 8, as he spoke about the film titled Kilanko: The Invisible Child.

Rotimi Salami reveals he and Allwell Ademola were working on a movie project before her tragic demise. Credit: rotimisalami/ademolaallwell

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the film will be released in cinemas from March 6, 2026, while the premiere will be held on March 1. He disclosed that he produced the film, while the late Allwell Ademola directed it, emphasising their close collaboration and her vision to celebrate African women's resilience.

“It is quite unfortunate that two people had a plan of something great, but it is just one person that is here right now,” he said in the heartbreaking video.

Allwell Ademola, a veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, died on December 27, 2025, at age 49.

Rotimi Salami struggles to hold back the tears as he speaks about Allwell Ademola's last film. Credit: allwellademola

Source: Instagram

The video of Rotimi Salami speaking about his new film with Allwell Ademola is shown below:

Reactions trail Rotimi Salami's video

The post has sparked widespread sympathy and support, with some netizens planning cinema visits to honour her friendship with Salami. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

victoriabalogunganzallo commented:

"Allwell will rest and smile down to see you are a great success ijn."

larriagold_signature said:

"You are an example of a good friend. May God grant her eternal rest @salamirotimi the Lord is ur strengt,the only thing that can make her happy where she is now is for u to keep going, soaring higher and she has always wanted to u."

jumokeolagoke_ wrote:

"Let’s have it please send mine ooooooo."

olapade_folake commented:

"Kilanko will be sold out, in shā’ Allāh. Please guys, let’s all step out from 6th of March to support the movement by going to the cinemas to watch the movie. May Allah continue to grant her eternal rest, and to all ROTINATION, let’s come out massively."

freeyouthzbandz said:

"I’m supporting the movement boss! I’m buying tickets for few fans and still going to run some contents in my little way for publicity! God is with you brother. @mrmightystudio you Game? make we run this for MAMA."

princesssholly commented:

"It is well. Eni to se oju ko da bi eni to se eyin. You're a true friend, may God continue to strengthen you."

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaced after her death

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng