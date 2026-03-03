A Mother’s Love Premiere: Omotola Ekeinde and Lookalike First Daughter’s Dance Moves Draw Reactions
- A heartwarming moment between Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her first daughter at her recent movie premiere has gone viral
- The short video showed the mother and daughter in matching outfits as they showed their dance moves
- The adorable video has sparked conversation about early childbirth as many gushed over the actress and her daughter
A lovely video of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her first daughter, Princess, at her recent movie premiere has warmed hearts on social media.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omotola premiered her much-talked-about movie, A Mother’s Love, which is scheduled to be out in the cinemas nationwide from March 6, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Alliance Franchise, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The event was attended by prominent figures in the country, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The actress’ second daughter, Mimie, also surprised her by making an unexpected appearance at the event.
Omotola Ekeinde and daughter show off dance moves
One of the highlights from the event was a viral video that captured the movie star dancing with her first daughter, Princess, at the premiere’s after party.
The mother-daughter duo changed from their glamorous first look as they stepped out in matching black leather outfits with red sashes and feathered pirate hats.
The two were captured vibing to Davido’s hit song “With You” featuring Omah Lay. In the adorable video, Princess was seen teaching her mother some Gen Z moves, but the actress was unable to keep up.
The viral video of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her lookalike first daughter showing their dance moves is below:
Reactions to Omotola Ekeinde, daughter's dance moves
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens gushed about the mother and daughter. Read the comments below:
ocdbyfoomz said:
"She literally birthed herself!"
cleo_faith7 commented:
"Marrying and giving birth early makes a lot of sense."
dshoeseller__backup_page said:
"At least she don dey dance small...mama e go soon enter body nor worry."
giftchinaza3 said:
"I thought wen mothers who is curvy give birth their daughters will also b curvy? Ahhh weti happen to omotola daughter?"
treasure_j_thomas commented:
"Who’s the mother and the daughter,, so you birthed yourself the way kiekie birthed herself ."
ademola87788 reacted:
"Omotola was like nothing again..How did cap fell off Princess is not fashionista like Mimi... Beautiful family ."
Omotola Ekeinde’s 2nd daughter surprises her at her movie premiere, Obasanjo and other celebs present
oba said:
"Omoh. Daughter come be like mama and mama be like daughter.. Both of them are beautiful though but make daughter watch her weight o."
omogbemyniyi said:
"I was almost confused on who’s the daughter, who’s the mom Omo!! This is beautiful and a blessing at the same time."
Omotola Jalade releases new movie cast
Legit.ng also reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde announced the release of her new film titled A Mother's Love.
The actress shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March. The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.
