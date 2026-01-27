Ini Edo has congratulated her colleagues Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham on their successes at the box office

The Nollywood star, who also released a film, A Very Dirty Christmas, last year, spoke about her project, expressing pride in herself and her team

Revealing that she had learned lessons from her experience in 2025, the actress also motivated her fans and followers

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has celebrated colleagues Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele after their movies Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scene grossed over ₦1 billion at the cinemas.

While Toyin's movie became the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film to cross the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, Funke's project grossed ₦2.4 billion and extended its record-breaking run across cinemas in West Africa.

Celebrating the duo, Ini praised their level of commitment, strategy and marketing.

“I want to congratulate these industry titans, @funkeakindele and @toyinabraham, for literally breaking all records and pushing beyond every envelope to record these groundbreaking successes for Nollywood. Brah, my respect for these two has taken a hike. The level of commitment, strategizing, marketing and playing the game generally is on a whole different level,” she wrote.

Ini, who also dropped A Very Dirty Christmas in 2025, expressed pride in herself and her crew despite her film not breaking records at the box office.

Admitting she had learned lessons, the actress revealed she might give movie production another chance this year.

Recall that Ini was caught up in a social media drama with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the title of her film, which some described as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

“I knew it was kinda overambitious of me to think I could run this whole December race but me and my coconut head. I’ve always known myself to follow my gut and do as I please. So yea, I sacrificed my holiday to achieve an ambition. I am particularly proud of myself, my team who were kind enough to stay committed to the project. We came, we pushed, made our mark and learned our lessons. To every one of you... don’t be afraid of making that move. What’s the worst that could happen? Win or lose, we move... 2026. I fit try am again o,” she added.

Ini Edo's social media post celebrating Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham is shown below:

Reactions trail Ini Edo's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

kingly_kosi said:

"@nancy isime didn’t try for you at all I didn’t see her push this your film at all upon say she follow act inside the film."

remmysworld commented:

"Congratulations to you as well star 💫@iniedo for a job well done."

its_emejor commented:

"You are good ..u always happy for others vdc is very interesting movie u did very well. Am sure when it comes out in others movies app it will hit the Africa."

iykonfabricsnigeria said:

"Congratulations sis you did ur best."

sena.4real said:

"Give it another 2 to 3 years and you’ll be one of the big three. Don’t give up."

Ini Edo praises Taraji P. Henson

Legit.ng previously reported that Ini Edo reacted to Taraji P. Henson's role in the Tyler Perry's hit movie, Straw.

The actress who praised the Hollywood star's acting prowess stated that she ignited a new fire in her.

According to Ini, Taraji's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

