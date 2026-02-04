A Nigerian graduate has gone viral on social media after expressing her happiness over her academic achievement

In a now-viral post, the lady who graduated with first class honours, admitted that the journey was not only tough but very rewarding

Speaking further, she recalled how she always borrowed a laptop to write her examinations when she was newly admitted into the school

A Nigerian woman's joy knows no bounds as she celebrates an amazing academic achievement, with her story quickly going viral on social media.

The proud graduate had worked so hard to achieve her goal, and her hard work paid off in the most spectacular way.

UNILAG graduate bags first class

The lady, @oluwatobii76517 on X, shared her excitement, revealing that she had overcome challenges to attain a first-class degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She recalled struggling to keep up with her studies despite limited resources, and advised undergraduates to do the same and never give up.

When she first started university, she did not have a laptop or a suitable phone, which made it difficult for her to participate in online classes or access study materials.

Despite these setbacks, she persevered, relying on borrowed devices to complete her exams.

In her words:

"Introducing: Oluwatobiloba Christiana Martins BSc Actuarial Science, First Class Honours (4.76/5.00). It was a tough journey but a very rewarding one. Never give up, undergraduates. Thank you, UNILAG. Lol. I did not have a good phone when I first entered unilag. I could not attend the online classes nor read the pdfs that were sent. I borrowed a laptop to write my exams with nothing in my head. Saw my results, and I could not cry."

Reactions as lady bags first class in UNILAG

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Buki said:

"Bro locked in after that first result. She was probably like "so these people wan make I show my real self."

Peter Ade said:

"I'm happy for you. You are a star. Made me remember a friend who couldnt afford coming to class more than once a month in our first year. He eventually finished well and won the best qualifying ican student award. Sometimes resources are the limitation for some people's ability."

Arinze added:

"Dear newly-minted Graduate. Congratulations! Graduation is more than a ceremony; it’s a moment that reflects every late night, every disciplined choice, and every quiet act of courage that brought you here. You’ve earned the right to stand tall today, not just because you succeeded, but because you kept showing up with heart, even when the path wasn’t easy. Let yourself feel the joy of this milestone; it’s a beautiful testament to who you’ve become. As you step forward, remember that the world opens up not all at once, but in steady, meaningful ways. The same diligence and grace that carried you through your studies will guide you into new challenges, new opportunities, and new versions of yourself."

Tobiloba said:

"These are my real ones! The overnights guy. We thank God."

Vee Blaq added:

"Tell them oo, never give up a dime. It will shake you, but the committed once will survive. Congratulations to you on this milestone accomplished. @oluwatobil76517. Greater opportunities await you."

