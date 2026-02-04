Funke Akindele reflected on her sterling career in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood

The actress and filmmaker shared how she carved a niche for herself and paved the way for others

Her new post came amid criticism of dance videos used to promote Nollywood films

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reflected on her challenging rise in Nollywood.

In a social media post on Wednesday, February 3, Funke credited perseverance and originality for her success in the industry.

Funke Akindele breaks her silence amid growing criticism against dance videos in Nollywood. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video showing behind-the-scenes footage from her blockbuster film, Behind The Scene, she highlighted her crew’s efforts and diverse shoots that underscored her hard work.

According to Funke, she carved a niche for herself, thus paving the way.

She wrote in the caption of her X post:

"As a woman in film, it wasn’t easy getting to where I am today. It took hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Staying true to my craft, embracing my originality, and carving a niche for myself paved the way."

Her recent post comes amid criticism of dance videos in Nollywood.

Funke Akindele reflects on how she stayed true to her craft in Nollywood. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele was caught up in a heated exchange with her male colleague and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, in a drama that has continued to make waves online.

Afolayan had commented about colleagues who rely on dance skits and social media challenges to sell their projects, explaining that such methods drain his energy and distract him from his creative focus.

In response, Funke made it clear she was not responsible for anyone else’s struggles in the industry.

Funke Akindele's new post is below:

Comments as Funke Akindele reflects on her career

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, as many of her fans defended her promotional tactics. Read the comments below:

AriesEsteem said:

"I don’t even know why this dancing matter is a topic, I have never seen where funke said she forced anyone to dance to promote her movies nor have I seen the actors come out and say they were forced Everybody should do what works for them to sell their movies jare. Funke keeps winning."

OlumideOS commented:

"You deserve accolades, not just dance trends that reduce the whole accomplishment or underestimate the effort behind record-breaking success. The concerned stakeholders should work on better marketing strategies for all filmmakers."

hadassahbab said:

"U people should be paying attention to her caption well oo. She carved her own niche ni oo. Carve yous too make we see."

Odelora_ wrote:

"This is inspiring! Your journey shows that hard work, dedication, and authenticity pay off. Congrats on carving out your niche and taking Behind the Scenes to audiences worldwide — well deserved!"

OmomummyLekan said:

"If e reach their turn make dem dey open yansh make dem no dance mtcheww make all of dem go sit-down one place Jare Do what works for you and let them keep gossiping."

EmpireVisible wrote:

"Even if FA is dancing, is dancing not part of the ART? The main Theatre as a profession has its place on dancing Abi what is even the problem? Singing , dancing and wordplay are all embodiment of Theatre."

What Omotola Jalade said about dance videos

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stirred conversations in the movie industry after openly criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola stated clearly that she cannot dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional. She said she does not believe dancing should be a requirement for movie promotion.

According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng