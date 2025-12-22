The controversy surrounding Ini Edo's A Very Dirty Christmas has continued to make waves on social media

In a clip from her live session, the actress broke down in tears as she appealed to CAN against taking down her movie

The Nollywood star also revealed she was working on changing the title, sparking another round of reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has expressed regret over the title of her new movie A Very Dirty Christmas that has sparked controversy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversy started when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) objected to the film’s title, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

In a statement, the association questioned the appropriateness of associating Christmas with what it termed “dirty,” calling on relevant authorities to take action.

On Sunday, December 20, Ini broke down in tears during a live session as she appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following threats to pull down her movie over the title if it was not changed.

The actress, who spoke about the amount of time and effort invested into the project, said she had no intention to dishonour God or Christians with the title.

The mother of one revealed she would have changed the movie title if she knew it would provoke conversations.

“If I had known the title A Very Dirty Christmas would cause a problem, I would have changed it. CAN, I am sorry. I never meant to dishonour God or Christians. I am a Christian too," she said.

The actress, who urged CAN and Christians to watch the movie first, stated that if it dishonoured God or Christianity in any way, she would pull it down. She also requested more time to modify the title.

"If it dishonours God or Christianity in any way, I will pull it down. I really wish you had something earlier. I would figure out how to change the title, don't pull it down," she said.

The actress also highlighted what her movie was focused on. Legit.ng recalls reporting that following CAN’s complaint, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) responded through its Director-General, Shaibu Husseini.

The board acknowledged CAN’s concerns, disclosing that it had directed Ini Edo to modify the movie's title.

A clip from Ini Edo's live session showing the moment she broke down in tears is below:

Another video of Ini Edo speaking about her movie is below:

Reactions as Ini Edo breaks down

The actress's emotional reaction to the threat to take down her movie has sparked comments from many Nigerians. Legit.ng compiled some of them. Read them below:

ivoh_ivoh said:

"She should not take it down. CAN has been playing politics with the lives of Christians who are being slaught by Fulani militia. It has come to a mere name of a movie and they are having erections."

Alkebulan110 wrote:

"They will leave the important stuffs and deal with unnecessary issues, December 25 is never a Jesus birthday. There is nothing like that in the real world calendar but we live in an hypocritical society."

Judechigozie3 commented:

"Misplaced priority People that supposed to be fighting what is killing it's members & believers in benue state way & parts of Nigeria but no they are fighting person wey no dey fight them."

realChrisIheme said:

"I don't know why she's taking CAN seriously. What have they said about the 12 bodies buried by Rev. Dachomo recently?"

TowersO commented:

"Only fools will see CAN’s action as wrong. They should have titled the movie “ A very dirty Eid” & release it towards end of Ramadan. This same stupid mindset that majority of the so called Christians youths has is exactly why Christians get kpaid in the north without consequence."

maziM1k3 commented:

"She should just squeeze 2k in the chairman's hand, and all will be forgiven."

iSommiee said:

"Mitchew!!!!!! What an unserious organization, christians are persecuted everyday. Where’s the energy?"

