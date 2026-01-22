Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo stirred fresh controversy with new claims involving Afrobeats star Davido’s twins

The allegations emerged following online exchanges between Olunloyo and Davido’s aide, Israel DMW

Her remarks have sparked debate on social media, prompting widespread reactions from fans and observers

The controversy began when Olunloyo, reacting to a statement by Davido’s father, alleged that the singer’s father has two autistic children.

She further claimed that Davido’s twins share the same condition.

Her latest outburst followed a response from the musician’s aide, Israel DMW, who countered her earlier claims.

Olunloyo went on to allege that Davido’s three-year-old twins are nonverbal and nonfunctioning.

However, she noted that the children attend one of the most expensive special needs schools in Atlanta.

“Want me to post the school name and address? I raised an autistic child. Better go educate yourselves about autism,” she said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the paternity dispute involving singer Davido intensified as his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, announced that the family is now considering legal action against controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo.

Speaking at a press briefing held on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman condemned what he described as a pattern of defamation, impersonation, and deliberate misinformation targeting his son.

The controversy followed claims that Davido fathered a 12-year-old girl named Anuoluwapo. The Adeleke family, however, maintained that the allegation had been disproved through DNA evidence.

Responding to journalists who asked whether the family planned to involve the court, Adeleke said the situation had gone beyond online banter.

“I think we have to consider it. It is getting out of hand,” he said

The businessman accused Olunloyo of publishing what she called a DNA result, which he described as “dangerous, misleading, and defamatory.”

He added that her posts were not only false but posed potential harm to the minor and the family.

“For publishing this, we are going to consider suing her,” he said.

Adeleke further alleged that Olunloyo had been operating social media accounts in the name of the child and her mother to sustain attacks against Davido.

Kemi Olunloyo ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obayemify7 said:

"She doesn't know when to stop. Trolling kids. Sad!"

moetfrancez said:

"Why are they not arresting this woman?"

iamtherealallegedly said:

"Linus kemi olunloyo,the werey woman that's obsessed with chivido.say anything you like their kids are not autistic and they will never post their kids.ntorr."

fiisiiayomi said:

"Someone said on one post yesterday they this woman probably wanted David’s father to date or marry her, after his wife died but since he didn’t, she’s extremely angry… There’s no way people are continuing to ask this family to ignore and play the “mature/civilized” one concerning the case of this woman, it’s not okay that they’re acting too keep excusing her under the guise of “mad woman”… this is beyond disgusting at this rate, y’all need to fight back!"

potable_ty said:

"@davido what exactly is wrong with ur family, get this woman immediately and arrest her this is getting out of hand."

augustina.vivian said:

"@davido I think it's high time you get this woman arrested and lock her up, then throw the cell key inside Lagoon cos she said enough haba."

jimetojoe said:

"@isrealdmw kindly take out one week to give this lunatic epic insult on a daily basis..make sure she cries, make sure her illness increases times 10..apply so much pressure o. You are permitted."

Davido's alleged baby mama speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Anu Adeleke gave a detailed account of what she and her child allegedly endured in their long-running paternity dispute with the music superstar

Ayo Labinjoh, in a lengthy statement shared online, revealed that she stayed silent for years to protect her daughter’s fragile mental health.

Her daughter, Anu, had earlier cried out publicly for a DNA test, recounting how classmates bullied her for years over her claimed identity.

