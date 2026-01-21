Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to a video made by Davido’s father about the paternity mess his son is battling

The businessman held a press conference where he spoke about Anu’s case and stated that she is not his grandchild

In her lengthy video, Olunloyo shared her side of the story while dragging Davido’s father

Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to a video made by Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, about the paternity controversy involving his son.

Anu Adeleke, Davido’s alleged daughter, had written a letter to the singer requesting a DNA test to confirm her paternity.

The case later became messy after Davido called out Anuoluwa’s mother, who also responded to his claims.

Davido’s father later held a press conference where he addressed the paternity issue, stating that Anu is not his granddaughter and sharing details of DNA tests that were allegedly conducted in the past.

Reacting to the video, Kemi Olunloyo blasted Davido’s father for allegedly dragging her autistic son into the matter.

According to her, she does not tolerate anyone involving her son in any controversy. She also claimed that she opened Anu’s Instagram account and later handed over the password to her before leaving Nigeria.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Anu’s mother and Davido

In the video, Olunloyo said that Ayo, Anu’s mother, told her she slept with Davido and not with three people at the same time. She added that Ayo claimed she was chatting directly with Davido and not someone else.

According to Olunloyo, her investigation revealed that Davido allegedly used B-Red’s phone to chat with Ayo before they slept together.

She also claimed that Davido’s father has two autistic children, and further alleged that Davido’s twins have autism.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on what she did for Anu Adeleke

The controversial journalist said she wants Anu to live a good life and opened an account for her, where she has been saving money. She added that Anu would have access to the account when she turns 18.

She also claimed that she tried to raise funds for the girl and enrolled her in school by paying for her first year’s tuition.

Here is the TikTok video of kemi Olunloyo below:

How fans reacted to Kemi Olunloyo's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Kemi Olunloyo. Here are comments below:

@oyekiddies reacted:

"Is the way she talks for me."

@afolashade_unusual commented:

"Nurse TITI, shey you see wtin you dey cause abi, you go dey sleep when you're on duty now she done escape...ahhhhh see accent."

@Dami shared:

"I still don’t know why they haven’t picked this woman up."

@jenny beautie wrote:

"nah oversabi they worry this lady and it's very painful her children is not taking to her."

@princessharbinmisinola stated:

"Where is the woman sef?"

Woman shares observation about Davido and Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, had shared her observation about it.

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day. She called Chioma's smile and laughter fake.

