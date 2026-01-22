Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the ongoing paternity saga involving Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke

The singer’s father also responded to the claims against his son and blamed Kemi Olunloyo for her role in the controversy

However, fans were not impressed with Onuoha’s message to Davido’s father and took to social media to school her over her video

Former Nollywood actress turned health worker, Georgina Onuoha, has reacted to the press conference held by Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, over the paternity saga trailing his son.

Davido had earlier been begged by his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, to conduct another DNA test to ascertain her paternity.

However, the singer reacted angrily, stating that several tests had already been done and the results came out negative.

The singer’s father also weighed in on the matter and blamed Kemi Olunloyo for speaking publicly about the controversy.

Olunloyo, in turn, released a video addressing her role in the saga and lashed out at Davido’s father.

Reacting, Onuoha said Davido’s father should have put the controversy surrounding Anu Adeleke’s identity to rest. She described both Davido and Ayo Labinjoh as irresponsible, adding that the singer “goes after anything in a skirt."

Georgina Onuoha speaks more on Davido’s father

Sharing more, Onuoha stated that Davido’s father should not be defending him because he is a grown man with children.

She added that another DNA test should be conducted for Anu Adeleke’s peace of mind and appealed to Dr Adeleke to approve another test to bring clarity to the controversy.

What fans said about Georgina Onuoha's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Georgina Onuoha about Davido’s father and the paternity saga trailing his son. Many fans who had earlier applauded Onuoha for her write-ups during Regina Daniels’ marital crisis disagreed with her this time, dragged her, and asked her to practise what she preached when it becomes her turn. Here are some of the comments below:

@quinsy_tee commented:

"Dear aunty Gina, did you watch the entire video at all? Because if you did, you’d have heard him say they’ve done several Dna. Pls sit this one out ma."

@nnenna9936 shared:

"I’m not with you in this . Infact you disappointed me."

@elendujoy wrote:

"Ma, may be u should take ur time and watch d 1hr 30mins interview vedio b4 writing long episodes as usual."

@vic_ageless stated:

"Even if his son is as old as a grandparent, his father still has every right to defend him from the hawks on the street like “Kemi ma."

Georgina Onuoha reacts to Davido's father video

