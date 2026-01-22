Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, strongly denied claims made by journalist Kemi Olunloyo about his boss’ children

He insisted the twins are healthy and well-kept, with their privacy intentionally protected by Davido and Chioma

Israel criticised Olunloyo for spreading false information amid the ongoing saga the musician is facing

Israel DMW, the personal logistics manager to Nigerian music superstar Davido, has strongly slammed journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s recent claims about the singer’s children.

The controversy began when Olunloyo, reacting to a statement from Davido’s father, alleged that the singer’s father has two autistic children and further claimed that Davido’s twins share the same condition.

In a firm response, Israel DMW shut down the allegations, emphasising that none of Davido’s children are autistic.

Israel DMW breaks silence on Kemi Olunloyo’s claims involving Davido’s twins. Credit: @isrealdmw, @kemiolunloyo, @davido

Source: Instagram

He assured fans that the twins are healthy, well-kept, and attending one of the most prestigious schools in Atlanta.

He also stressed that Davido and his wife, Chioma, have chosen to keep their children off social media, a personal decision that should be respected.

Calling Olunloyo “senseless” and accusing her of clout-chasing, Israel DMW said her comments were irresponsible and hurtful. He added:

“None of the chairman’s children are autistic. They are all looking good and well-kept. Oga’s children are very healthy. His decision to keep them off social media is best known to him. Aunty wey no get sense. Yeye Kemi. You made a whole good and reserved chairman talk on social media because of your clout-chasing. After dragging your own father till he finally died. Oloriburuku Aunty.”

The exchange has sparked reactions online, with fans rallying to defend Davido’s family and criticise Olunloyo for her controversial statements.

See the post below:

Israel DMW trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

atittude_iuns said:

"One thing about Israel, he must definitely defend his Oga’s name no matter what. 👏🏾 loyal to the core."

oreoluuwa_ said:

"What does autism have to do with attending the best schools in the us? PS: I’m not saying they are autistic, I’m just confused as to what being autistic has to do with that. Otedola is a billionaire, his only son is autistic and I’m sure he went to the best schools too."

q_meenahh said:

"Na oloriburuku aunty true true juju no lie😂."

mimisugar__126 said:

"Even if the children are autism wetin concern us ?? Wetin concern the Kemi?? Make dem go arrest the werey abeg."

enighedgreat

"Even if they are Autistic they are gift from God.. Don’t make people with Autistic kids feel pressured."

nekky_nneka said:

"This is one of the reasons Davido decided to keep his kids off media. Kemi Dey use indirect way wan see their faces 😂😂😂."

prechy2.0 said:

"You fit beleive kemi when never see the children,but you can’t believe Israel that has seen them?what point are you trying to make with this yiur write up?"

ire_yi_mika said:

"You people should start training your mummy honestly😒😒The is very very annoying."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Sometimes,we need an Isreal to set record straight when some people are about to move m@d around us."

Israel DMW enters the controversy surrounding Kemi Olunloyo and Davido’s twins. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW on Davido's relationship with Bobo

Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal opened up about what was possibly brewing between Davido and Bobo Ajudua.

Following their viral fun videos, Isreal DMW disclosed that Davido and Bobo were just friends, nothing more than that for the moment.

He further explained that his "oga" wasn't the type to keep enemies.

Source: Legit.ng